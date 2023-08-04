FC Dallas adds Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser

In another piece of late business, FC Dallas has acquired Canadian national team midfielder Liam Fraser from Belgian side KMSK Deinze.

Fraser, 25, is a native of Toronto, signing a Homegrown deal with TFC in 2018. After making 55 appearances for his hometown club, in addition to a 2021 loan to Columbus Crew, Fraser departed for Deinze in January of last year.

“Liam brings to the team another solid option in the midfield position, ” said FC Dallas Technical Director Andre Zanotta. “He has experience playing in MLS and Europe, and will play an important role, as we strengthen the roster for the final stretch of the season. We are very happy to welcome Liam to FC Dallas.”

The defensive midfielder started 29 of 36 appearances for the second tier team across the 21/22 and 22/23 seasons as Deinze could only secure a bottom half finish in the Challenger Pro League.

As a member of the Canadian national team, Fraser has 19 caps including appearances in all four games at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Although the terms of the deal to bring Fraser to Frisco have not been disclosed, the Burn did acquire the right of first refusal from Minnesota United for $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money.

Fraser will not count as an international player on FC Dallas’ roster after the rules on Canadians counting as internationals at US clubs were changed in 2017.