Edwin Cerrillo traded to LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy has acquired midfielder Edwin Cerrillo from FC Dallas in a deadline day trade.

The Waco native made 96 appearances for FC Dallas and a further 15 with North Texas SC since signing as FCD’s 24th Homegrown in February 2019.

Cerrillo was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Mazatlan yesterday, notably leaving the field in tears.

“Edwin Cerrillo has been an integral part of our club, developing through the FC Dallas academy ranks, progressing to North Texas SC, and making numerous appearances for the FC Dallas,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. “Throughout Edwin’s journey with us, he has displayed dedication and commitment to our club’s values, and we appreciate his contributions on and off the field.”

FC Dallas received $200,000 in 2023 GAM and can receive up to $400,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Additionally, FC Dallas will receive a percentage of a future transfer fee if Cerrillo is moved outside of MLS or within the league. The trade was completed prior to the close of MLS’ Secondary Transfer Window on Wednesday.