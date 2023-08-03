FC Dallas sign former Real Madrid midfielder Illarra

FC Dallas has signed former Real Sociedad and Real Madrid midfielder Asier Illarramendi, rejecting several other offers to join compatriot Nico Estevez.

The 33-year-old left Sociedad over the summer, having captained the side since 2018. He is primarily a defensive midfielder, but can play higher up as an eight.

Hailing from Mutriku, some 20 miles away from the Basque club’s home of San Sebastien, Illarramendi came up through the Real Sociedad academy, making his first team debut in the second division in June 2010.

A breakout season 2012 saw Real Sociedad qualify for the Champions League and a €32.2m move to Real Madrid emerge. He went on to win the UCL with Madrid, starting ten of the Merengues 13 games. He had to settle for a place on the bench in the final.

A move back to Real Sociedad saw Illarramendi eventually push to break into the Spanish national team, winning three caps in 2017. He scored the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Israel that finished out Spain’s perfect qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

Illarra made 31 appearances in 2022/23 across La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Europa League. He will take up an international roster spot on a contract through the end of 2023 with a team option for 2024.

The Spaniard’s signing adds some context to the yet-to-be-announced trade of Edwin Cerrillo to the LA Galaxy.