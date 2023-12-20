North Texas SC signs open trialist Leonard Londe

North Texas SC has signed open trialist Leonard Londe to a contract for the 2024 MLS Next Pro season with a club option for 2025.

The 20-year-old Londe joins Los Torito after playing for Fall 2023 UPSL North Texas Central Division 1 Champions SKM Academy FC. He previously played for FC Euless Revolution in the Metroplex Premier League winning the fall 2022 league title. Before attending North Texas SC’s open tryouts, Londe earned a two-month trial with Premier League’s Sheffield United F.C. from May through July 2023.



The Grapevine, Texas, native played for the FC Dallas Youth system from 2020-21 competing in the CCSAI Classic League of Dallas.



“We have again shown the importance of our open tryouts. Leo was a standout in our highly competitive search for talent across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “He has impressed us with his abilities as an attacking-minded player that can play in multiple positions. We are looking forward to getting him in and working with the rest of the players who have the mentality to succeed.”



Londe attended Grapevine High School where in 41 games he scored 36 goals with 30 assists over two seasons. In 2022, Londe was named The Dallas Morning News’ Offensive Player of the Year and TASCO 5A All-State First Team. In 2021, Londe was selected as the Newcomer of Year by Fort Worth Star-Telegram and District 6-5A Co-Offensice MVP.



Open Tryouts Signings

Hector Montalvo, 2019

Cesar Murillo, 2019

Bernard Kamungo, 2020

Mikey Maldonado, 2020

Tomas Pondeca, 2023

Leonard Molombe Londe Jr, 2024

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Leonard Molombe Londe

Preferred name: Leonard Londe

Pronunciation: leh-nerd lon-deh

Connect with Leonard: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: February 27, 2003 (20)

Birthplace: Kinshaha, Democratic Republic of Congo

Hometown: Grapevine, Texas

Nationality: Congolese

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 164 lbs.

Last Club: SKM Academy Football Club

Transaction: North Texas SC signs forward Leonard Londe to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2024 season.

Leonard Londe takes part in North Texas SC open tryouts. October 21, 2023. (Courtesy North Texas SC)