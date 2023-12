FC Dallas stayed local with their 3rd round pick, 73rd overall, choosing SMU’s 1st Team All-American and junior center back Mads Westergren.

Westergren has started 51 of 51 games he played on the Hilltop with 3 goals and 5 assists. Westergren was also a Herman Trophy Semifinalist and the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6 foot 3 Westergren, who is from Denmark, played youth soccer at Brondby IF.

Mads Westergren (Courtesy SMU)