FC Dallas takes another Beaver in the 2nd round, Turner Humphrey

FC Dallas doubles down on the Oregon State Beavers, taking the roommate of their 1st round pick Logan Farrington in the 2nd round, 44th overall, Turner Humphrey. Humphrey is a 6’4″ defender who plays right back or center back in the video below.

After playing just two games in 2022, Humphrey started 22 of 22 this year for OSU. Prior to that, he was at UC Davis where he red-shirted in 2019 prior to the 2020 season was canceled for Covid-19. Humphrey started 18 of the 20 games he played for the Aggies in 2021 before his transfer to Oregon State.

Humphrey competed for his school’s track & field team in the 400m, 800m, 1600m, and triple jump.

Humphrey looks to have good range and good passing ability, two qualities I really like in a defender.