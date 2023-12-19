FC Dallas moves up, selects Logan Farrington 3rd overall

FC Dallas surprised everyone on SuperDraft day moving up to the 3rd overall pick via trade with Inter Miami and selected Oregon State striker Logan Farrington. FCD paid a combined $300,000 in GAM to swap picks with Miami ($250k this year, $50k next year.)

Farrington was one of two pre-signed seniors in the pool, which means MLS thought enough of them to sign them in advance of the draft.

Farrington is 22 years old as of last week (December 14, 2001).

Farrington was named Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2023 with 15 goals and 7 assists in 21 games. Prior to 2023, Farrington was a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he scored 15 goals with 11 assists in 39 games. He was a three-time All-Conference selection in the Horizon League including Horizon League Freshman of the Year

At 6’2″ has the height and body FCD was missing in their striker ranks. From the tape below it’s clear he’s active in movement, is a clinical finisher, and combines well (see the 7 assists).

Farrington was named the 2023 USL-2 Player of the Year and Golden Boot for Ventura County Fusion with 13 goals in 12 games.

At Union Grove High School, Farrington scored 113 goals with 43 assists. He played club soccer for the Milwaukee Bavarians.