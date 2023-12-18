Malik Henry-Scott signed as FC Dallas’ 37th Homegrown

FC Dallas has signed former Academy forward Malik Henry-Scott to a Homegrown contract for the 2024 season, with club options for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons. Henry-Scott joins FC Dallas as the league-leading 37th Homegrown Player after spending four seasons with the University of Tulsa.

Henry-Scott joined the FC Dallas youth system at age 9 and was a member of the sides that won the 2020 MAST Championship and the 2016 Dallas Cup Championship.

The Plano, Texas, native played 48 games for Tulsa, starting in 44 matches from 2020-2 with 17 goals and seven assists.

Henry-Scott joins his younger brother, Tarik Scott, at FC Dallas who was announced as the 34th FC Dallas Homegrown on November 15, 2022.

3rd Degree’s Take

I had mentioned Henry-Scott as a college player I wanted FC Dallas to sign or draft with an eye on North Texas SC. That’s most likely where he will begin his play this year.

Henry-Scott was quite productive at Tulsa, improving each season. He has some of the best body control I ever saw of a player in the Academy.

If you are curious about the 1+1+1+1 deal, that’s common for a college senior whether they are drafted or signed as a Homegrown. They don’t get the extended security of a younger player but in this case, Henry-Scott gets the HG protection a drafted player does not. Effectively, FCD has pulled a player out of the pool they think has potential.

Malik and Tarik are the first FC Dallas first-team brother signings, but not the first pair to sign pro contracts with the organization. That honor goes to Arturo and David Rodriguez.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Malik Henry-Scott (muh-LEAK HEN-ree-skot)

(muh-LEAK HEN-ree-skot) Connect with Malik: X | Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: November 28, 2001 (22)

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175

Citizenship: USA

Language Spoken: English

Transaction: FC Dallas Signs Academy Forward Malik Henry-Scott as the Club’s League-Leading 37th Homegrown Player

Conner Lewis (#15 white) of Solar SC defends against Malik Henry-Scott of FC Dallas, September 22, 2019. (Solar SC U19s)

From the Academy to Tulsa, Malik earned this opportunity.



🎥 @TulsaMSoccer pic.twitter.com/8NffxDt5SY — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 18, 2023