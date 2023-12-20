FC Dallas 2024 regular season schedule announced

MLS has dropped all the team schedules for 2024 including FC Dallas. Los Toros open the season at home on February 24th against former coach Luchi Gonzalez and the San Jose Earthquakes.

Let’s get the million-dollar question out of the way first. No, FC Dallas does not face Inter Miami this season.

The annual 4th of July game is against the Portland Timbers.

And drone shows return to Toyota Stadium after seven games.

Montréal on March 2

Houston on April 27

Real Salt Lake on May 25

LA Galaxy on July 13

Colorado Rapids on August 31

Orlando City on September 28

Kansas City on October 19

2024 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule

Home games are in BOLD.

Date Opponent Time (CT) Notes Sat, Feb 24 vs San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 PM MLS is Back Sat, March 2 vs CF Montreal 7:30 PM Drone Show Sat, March 9 at New York Redbulls 6:30 PM Sat, March 16 vs Vancouver Whitecaps 7:30 PM Sat, March 30 at Austin FC 7:30 PM Sat, Apr 6 at St. Louis City 7:30 PM Sat, Apr 13 vs Seattle Sounders 7:30 PM Sat, Apr 20 at Colorado Rapids 8:30 PM April 16-17 US Open Cup Third Round MLS Entry? Sat, April 27 vs Houston Dynamo 7:30 PM Drone Show Sat, May 4 at Toronto FC 6:30 PM May 7-8 US Open Cup Round of 32 MLS Entry? Sat, May 11 vs Austin FC 7:30 PM Rivalry Week Sat, May 18 at Houston Dynamo 7:30 PM Rivalry Week May 21-22 US Open Cup Round of 16 Sat, May 25 vs Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM Drone Show Wed, May 29 at LA Galaxy 9:30 PM Sat, June 1 at LAFC 9:30 PM Sat, June 8 at Minnesota United 7:30 PM Sat, June 15 vs St. Louis City 7:30 PM Pride Night Wed, June 19 vs Minnesota United 7:30 PM Juneteenth Sat, June 22 at Seattle Sounders 9:30 PM Sat, June 29 vs FC Cincinnati 7:30 PM Thur, July 4 vs Portland Timbers 7:30 PM Fireworks Sun, July 7 at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 PM July 9-10 US Open Cup Quarterfinal Sat, July 13 vs LA Galaxy 7:30 PM Drone Show Wed, July 17 vs Austin FC 7:30 PM Sat, July 20 at New England Revolution 6:30 PM July 21 to August 23 Leagues Cup Sat, Aug 24 at DC United 6:30 PM August 27-28 US Open Cup Semifinal Sat Aug 31 vs Colorado Rapids 7:30 PM Drone Show Sat, Sept 7 at Vancouver Whitecaps 9:30 PM Wed, Sept 18 at Real Salt Lake 8:30 PM Sat, Sept 21 vs LAFC 7:30 PM Wed, Sept 25 US Open Cup Final Sat, Sept 28 vs Orlando City 7:30 PM Drone Show Wed, Oct 2 at San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 PM Sun, Oct 6 at Portland Timbers 6:00 PM Sat, Oct 19 vs Sporting Kansas City 8:00 PM Decision Day

Drone Show

Notes and Other Info

MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 7.

All games on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the U.S. (34 games total).

FC Dallas will pause MLS play from July 21 to August 23 for Leagues Cup.

MLS will play through Copa America 2024.

Five FIFA Windows:

March 23: All MLS teams play

June 3-11: Play is optional.

September 2-10: Play is optional.

October 7-15: No MLS play.

November 11-19: No MLS playoff teams play.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game at Lower.com Field (Columbus) is Wednesday, July 24.

FCD faces 7 Eastern Conference Teams: Montreal, NYRB, Toronto FC, FC Cincinnati, New England, DC United, and Orlando City.

FC Dallas faces Austin FC three times.

The 14 Western Conference teams will play:

Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (26 games)

One game vs. 1 or 2 additional intra-conference opponents (1-2 games)

One game vs. 6 or 7 different cross-conference opponents (6-7 games)

Day of the Week

Day Games Saturday 26 Wednesday 5 Sunday 2 Thursday 1

Home / Away by Month

Month Home Away Feb 1 0 March 2 2 April 2 2 May 2 3 June 3 3 July 3 2 August * 1 1 September 2 2 October 1 2 * Leagues Cup not included yet.