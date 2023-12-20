Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas 2024 regular season schedule announced

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas 2024 regular season schedule announced

MLS has dropped all the team schedules for 2024 including FC Dallas. Los Toros open the season at home on February 24th against former coach Luchi Gonzalez and the San Jose Earthquakes.

Let’s get the million-dollar question out of the way first. No, FC Dallas does not face Inter Miami this season.

The annual 4th of July game is against the Portland Timbers.

And drone shows return to Toyota Stadium after seven games.
Montréal on March 2
Houston on April 27
Real Salt Lake on May 25
LA Galaxy on July 13
Colorado Rapids on August 31
Orlando City on September 28
Kansas City on October 19

2024 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule

Home games are in BOLD.

DateOpponentTime (CT)Notes
Sat, Feb 24vs San Jose Earthquakes7:30 PMMLS is Back
Sat, March 2vs CF Montreal7:30 PMDrone Show
Sat, March 9at New York Redbulls6:30 PM
Sat, March 16vs Vancouver Whitecaps 7:30 PM
Sat, March 30at Austin FC7:30 PM
Sat, Apr 6at St. Louis City7:30 PM
Sat, Apr 13vs Seattle Sounders7:30 PM
Sat, Apr 20at Colorado Rapids8:30 PM
April 16-17US Open Cup Third RoundMLS Entry?
Sat, April 27vs Houston Dynamo7:30 PMDrone Show
Sat, May 4at Toronto FC6:30 PM
May 7-8US Open Cup Round of 32MLS Entry?
Sat, May 11vs Austin FC7:30 PMRivalry Week
Sat, May 18at Houston Dynamo7:30 PMRivalry Week
May 21-22US Open Cup Round of 16
Sat, May 25vs Real Salt Lake7:30 PMDrone Show
Wed, May 29at LA Galaxy9:30 PM
Sat, June 1at LAFC9:30 PM
Sat, June 8at Minnesota United7:30 PM
Sat, June 15vs St. Louis City7:30 PM Pride Night
Wed, June 19vs Minnesota United7:30 PM Juneteenth
Sat, June 22at Seattle Sounders9:30 PM
Sat, June 29vs FC Cincinnati7:30 PM
Thur, July 4vs Portland Timbers7:30 PM Fireworks
Sun, July 7at Sporting Kansas City7:30 PM
July 9-10US Open Cup Quarterfinal
Sat, July 13vs LA Galaxy7:30 PM Drone Show
Wed, July 17vs Austin FC7:30 PM
Sat, July 20at New England Revolution6:30 PM
July 21 to August 23Leagues Cup
Sat, Aug 24at DC United6:30 PM
August 27-28US Open Cup Semifinal
Sat Aug 31vs Colorado Rapids7:30 PM Drone Show
Sat, Sept 7at Vancouver Whitecaps9:30 PM
Wed, Sept 18at Real Salt Lake8:30 PM
Sat, Sept 21vs LAFC7:30 PM
Wed, Sept 25US Open Cup Final
Sat, Sept 28vs Orlando City7:30 PMDrone Show
Wed, Oct 2at San Jose Earthquakes9:30 PM
Sun, Oct 6at Portland Timbers6:00 PM
Sat, Oct 19vs Sporting Kansas City8:00 PMDecision Day
Drone Show

Notes and Other Info

MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 7. 

All games on  MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the U.S. (34 games total).

FC Dallas will pause MLS play from July 21 to August 23 for Leagues Cup.

MLS will play through Copa America 2024. 

Five FIFA Windows:
March 23: All MLS teams play
June 3-11: Play is optional. 
September 2-10: Play is optional. 
October 7-15: No MLS play. 
November 11-19: No MLS playoff teams play. 

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game at Lower.com Field (Columbus) is Wednesday, July 24.

FCD faces 7 Eastern Conference Teams: Montreal, NYRB, Toronto FC, FC Cincinnati, New England, DC United, and Orlando City.

FC Dallas faces Austin FC three times.

The 14 Western Conference teams will play:

  • Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (26 games)
  • One game vs. 1 or 2 additional intra-conference opponents (1-2 games)
  • One game vs. 6 or 7 different cross-conference opponents (6-7 games)

Day of the Week

DayGames
Saturday26
Wednesday5
Sunday2
Thursday1

Home / Away by Month

MonthHomeAway
Feb10
March22
April22
May23
June33
July32
August *11
September22
October12
* Leagues Cup not included yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *