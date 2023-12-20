FC Dallas 2024 regular season schedule announced

MLS has dropped all the team schedules for 2024 including FC Dallas. Los Toros open the season at home on February 24th against former coach Luchi Gonzalez and the San Jose Earthquakes.
Let’s get the million-dollar question out of the way first. No, FC Dallas does not face Inter Miami this season.
The annual 4th of July game is against the Portland Timbers.
And drone shows return to Toyota Stadium after seven games.
Montréal on March 2
Houston on April 27
Real Salt Lake on May 25
LA Galaxy on July 13
Colorado Rapids on August 31
Orlando City on September 28
Kansas City on October 19
2024 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule
Home games are in BOLD.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Notes
|Sat, Feb 24
|vs San Jose Earthquakes
|7:30 PM
|MLS is Back
|Sat, March 2
|vs CF Montreal
|7:30 PM
|Drone Show
|Sat, March 9
|at New York Redbulls
|6:30 PM
|Sat, March 16
|vs Vancouver Whitecaps
|7:30 PM
|Sat, March 30
|at Austin FC
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Apr 6
|at St. Louis City
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Apr 13
|vs Seattle Sounders
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Apr 20
|at Colorado Rapids
|8:30 PM
|April 16-17
|US Open Cup Third Round
|MLS Entry?
|Sat, April 27
|vs Houston Dynamo
|7:30 PM
|Drone Show
|Sat, May 4
|at Toronto FC
|6:30 PM
|May 7-8
|US Open Cup Round of 32
|MLS Entry?
|Sat, May 11
|vs Austin FC
|7:30 PM
|Rivalry Week
|Sat, May 18
|at Houston Dynamo
|7:30 PM
|Rivalry Week
|May 21-22
|US Open Cup Round of 16
|Sat, May 25
|vs Real Salt Lake
|7:30 PM
|Drone Show
|Wed, May 29
|at LA Galaxy
|9:30 PM
|Sat, June 1
|at LAFC
|9:30 PM
|Sat, June 8
|at Minnesota United
|7:30 PM
|Sat, June 15
|vs St. Louis City
|7:30 PM
|Pride Night
|Wed, June 19
|vs Minnesota United
|7:30 PM
|Juneteenth
|Sat, June 22
|at Seattle Sounders
|9:30 PM
|Sat, June 29
|vs FC Cincinnati
|7:30 PM
|Thur, July 4
|vs Portland Timbers
|7:30 PM
|Fireworks
|Sun, July 7
|at Sporting Kansas City
|7:30 PM
|July 9-10
|US Open Cup Quarterfinal
|Sat, July 13
|vs LA Galaxy
|7:30 PM
|Drone Show
|Wed, July 17
|vs Austin FC
|7:30 PM
|Sat, July 20
|at New England Revolution
|6:30 PM
|July 21 to August 23
|Leagues Cup
|Sat, Aug 24
|at DC United
|6:30 PM
|August 27-28
|US Open Cup Semifinal
|Sat Aug 31
|vs Colorado Rapids
|7:30 PM
|Drone Show
|Sat, Sept 7
|at Vancouver Whitecaps
|9:30 PM
|Wed, Sept 18
|at Real Salt Lake
|8:30 PM
|Sat, Sept 21
|vs LAFC
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Sept 25
|US Open Cup Final
|Sat, Sept 28
|vs Orlando City
|7:30 PM
|Drone Show
|Wed, Oct 2
|at San Jose Earthquakes
|9:30 PM
|Sun, Oct 6
|at Portland Timbers
|6:00 PM
|Sat, Oct 19
|vs Sporting Kansas City
|8:00 PM
|Decision Day
Drone Show
Notes and Other Info
MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 7.
All games on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the U.S. (34 games total).
FC Dallas will pause MLS play from July 21 to August 23 for Leagues Cup.
MLS will play through Copa America 2024.
Five FIFA Windows:
March 23: All MLS teams play
June 3-11: Play is optional.
September 2-10: Play is optional.
October 7-15: No MLS play.
November 11-19: No MLS playoff teams play.
The 2024 MLS All-Star Game at Lower.com Field (Columbus) is Wednesday, July 24.
FCD faces 7 Eastern Conference Teams: Montreal, NYRB, Toronto FC, FC Cincinnati, New England, DC United, and Orlando City.
FC Dallas faces Austin FC three times.
The 14 Western Conference teams will play:
- Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (26 games)
- One game vs. 1 or 2 additional intra-conference opponents (1-2 games)
- One game vs. 6 or 7 different cross-conference opponents (6-7 games)
Day of the Week
|Day
|Games
|Saturday
|26
|Wednesday
|5
|Sunday
|2
|Thursday
|1
Home / Away by Month
|Month
|Home
|Away
|Feb
|1
|0
|March
|2
|2
|April
|2
|2
|May
|2
|3
|June
|3
|3
|July
|3
|2
|August *
|1
|1
|September
|2
|2
|October
|1
|2