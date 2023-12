FC Dallas and Texas A&M commit Tessa Arreola has been called into the Mexico U17s for a January camp.

Arreola was previously called up for a pair of U17 games against Peru earlier in December.

Had the best time in Costa Rica doing what I love to do! Gracias @mena_rojas for giving me the opportunity to train with the sub 17 Mexico national team in and participate in the Costa Rica friendlies. I had so much fun ! Looking forward to the next training camp @miseleccionmxEN… pic.twitter.com/iFr5XJyBp9 — Tessa Arreola (@TessaArreola) November 12, 2023