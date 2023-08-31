North Texas SC signs Malachi Molina

North Texas SC today announced the signing of Jamaican youth international Malachi Molina to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2024 season.

Molina is the next winger to outside back conversion in the FCD, a very popular move the club likes to make. We recently ranked Molina 5th on our summer Academy signing list.

The 16-year-old Molina (2006) will be moving into the FCD U19 age bracket this fall. He made his North Texas SC debut versus MNUFC2 on April 16 while a U17 (4 games, 242 minutes).



“It’s another great day for our player pathway with Malachi moving from the Academy to North Texas SC,” said North Texas SC Interim Head Coach John Gall. “He’s got a ton of talent in his locker room and our goal is to keep unraveling that. He will continue to develop with his determined personality, and we are looking forward to his future.”



A Miami native, Molina joined the FC Dallas Academy on July 1, 2017. Molina was called up to the Jamaican U-17 Men’s National Team for the CONCACAF U-17 Championship in Guatemala. He started all three group stage matches for the Reggae Boyz at right back playing 270 minutes. He also started and played 90 minutes in Jamaica’s 2-1 defeat to Guatemala in the Round of 16.

Molina was also chosen for the 2022 MLS Next All-Star game.

FC Dallas Academy’s Malachi Molina represented the club in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game, August 2022. (Courtesy FC Dallas)