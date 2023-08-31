Game Grades – FC Dallas at St. Lous City

FC Dallas took on first-place St. Louis City FC on Wednesday looking for a vital away result. Catastrophe struck early however, as a communication blunder between Maarten Paes and Nkosi Tafari resulted in the keeper getting a red card for handling the ball outside of the box. Dallas spent the remainder of the game absorbing pressure and even doing it effectively.

The breakthrough finally came for the home side, as St. Louis got two goals late to put FCD away. A Eugene Ansah consolation goal would leave the final score 2-1 and send Dallas back home with no points gained.

Starters

(2/10) GK – Maarten Paes

The defining figure of this match. He was sent off in the 12th minute for handling the ball outside of the box, due to a miscommunicated back-pass between him and Tafari. Regardless of whether it was his fault or not, the result was FCD playing most of the game down a man.

(6/10) LB – Marco Farfan

It was technically his back-pass to Tafari that resulted in the red card. After the fact though, he was solid in the match. He was another body in the Dallas backline that absorbed pressure all night. Left most of the attacking to Sealy ahead of him.

(6.5/10) CB – Nkosi Tafari

Partially to blame for the Paes red card but remained on the field and had a really solid game defending. It felt like he was constantly clearing balls in the box, often at the last moment.

(6/10) CB – Sebastian Ibeagha

The big defender came back into the lineup and got his money’s worth clearing STL crosses. Like the rest of the Dallas defense, he was put under pressure time and time again but stood his ground.

(3.5/10) RB – Ema Twumasi

After a game of mostly solid and stout defending, Twumasi fell apart in the last 10 minutes. For both STL goals, he fell asleep at the back-post and allowed the opposing attackers to slip in for relatively easy finishes. He also had the least number of touches of any FCD player.

(6/10) LM – Dante Sealy

Probably not the first start Sealy was looking for this season, but he played the whole game and often slotted in as another defender. He was diligent in his marking but also tried to provide an outlet on the Dallas left flank when given the chance.

(5/10) CM – Facundo Quignon

A quiet, yet professional 90 minutes for the Argentine. After the red card, Quignon rarely got forward as he took on more defensive responsibility – clogging up the center of the field and cushioning the FDC backline.

(7/10) CM – Paxton Pomykal

Looked sharp in his return to the starting lineup. The homegrown midfielder’s engine was high, and his ability to connect passes often helped FCD get out of tough spots. Dribbled around several St. Louis defenders late in the game that should’ve ended in a better Ansah attempt.

(6/10) RM – Sebastian Lletget

A much better performance than the last game, even with the circumstances. Pressed diligently, often covered for out-of-position teammates, and tried to progress the ball when the opportunities came. Came off in the 61st minute for Illarramendi.

(5/10) FW – Jesus Jimenez

Was the unfortunate body to be sacrificed after the Paes red card. During his brief 16 minutes of play, he had a couple of good moments of hold-up play.

(4/10) FW – Jader Obrian

Had a couple of huge opportunities but failed to do anything with them – potentially giving Dallas a crucial lead to protect. Otherwise, the Colombian was isolated up top during his time on the pitch, drawing a few fouls to buy FCD the occasional breather.

Subs

(6.5/10) GK – Jimmy Maurer

As you would expect, he saw several shots after entering the game in the 16th minute. The two goals were due to a lack of marking in the box, so it’s hard to stick much fault on the replacement keeper.

(5/10) CM – Asier Illarramendi

The Spanish veteran was unable to make a real impact in the game during his 30-minute cameo, as he was often pinned back defending. A couple of good moments late in the game served as a reminder of his slick feet and passing ability, however.

(6.5/10) FW – Eugene Ansah

Came on in the 31st minute to take the place of Obrian up top. The striker had two chances come his way, one which he did little with, and the other he quickly rebounded into the back of the St. Louis net after a bad Roman Burki spill.

(5/10) CB – Jose Martinez

The defender came on in the 81st minute for Farfan, as Dallas moved to a three-CB formation. During his time on the pitch, Dallas gave up both goals, though he was not responsible for either.

(6/10) MF – Liam Fraser

The Canadian replaced Pomykal in the 81st minute to make his FCD debut. It was his low cross that Burki spilled in front of Ansah for the lone FCD goal. Otherwise, he was unable to make any noticeable contribution for his new club.