Alan Velasco called up by Argentina

Alan Velasco has been called up by the Argentina National Team for the upcoming CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifying window. Velasco will report on Sunday, September 3, so he shouldn’t miss this Saturday’s game against Atlanta United.

According to FCD, Velasco is the first player in club history to get a call-up to a reigning World Cup-winning national team.



There had been some conjecture Velasco might get called into the U23 side, but he’s joining the senior team under Head Coach Lionel Scaloni for la Albiceleste’s CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against Ecuador on September 7 and against Bolivia on September 12.



Velasco has been called up to Argentina’s U-15 and U-17 squads. In 2019, Velasco was part of the U-17 team that won the South American U-17 Championship and featured in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2019.

#SelecciónMayor 📋Lista de convocados por el entrenador Lionel Scaloni 🇦🇷 para los encuentros de Eliminatorias ante Ecuador y Bolivia pic.twitter.com/dCNmijCfqu — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) August 31, 2023