North Texas SC signs FCD Academy product Dylan Lacy

North Texas SC announced today the signing of FCD Academy midfielder Dylan Lacy to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. The deal runs through 2023 with a club option for the 2025 season. Per team policy, additional terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

“We are happy to give this opportunity to Dylan,” said North Texas SC Head Coach Javier Cano. “In training with the U-19s and in our preseason, he showed that he was ready to move up to the next level. He is focused and has grown a lot in the past year.”



The 18-year-old Lacy – nicknamed “Shaggy” – started his career with the Philadelphia Union Academy where he played for five years before transferring to New York Red Bulls Academy in July of 2021 and then FC Dallas shortly before the 2022 Generation Adidas Cup.

Lacy was recently named to the 2023 MLS Next Cup best XI. He made his first appearance for North Texas SC as an Academy player appearing in the 87th minute of the match against Earthquakes II on July 10, 2022, at Choctaw Stadium.

Originally a playmaker, Lacy has worked on becoming a linking mid since joining FCD and over the latter half of the 2022-23 season began playing as a deep playmaking 6 under the direction of new U19 coach Chuy Vera.

Lacy will wear #17 for North Texas SC.

3rd Degree Note: According to our sources this is a straight North Texas SC and not a hybrid MLS deal.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Dylan Lacy

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Date of Birth: June 15, 2005 (18)

Birthplace: New York, New York

Nationality: American

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 135 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

Dylan Lacy signs with North Texas SC and poses with (left to right) Matt Deny, Andre Zanotta, Dan Hunt, and Javier Cano. (Courtesy North Texas SC)