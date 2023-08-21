El Trencito signs on with North Texas SC

North Texas SC has announced the signing of Diego Pepi to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2024 season. The younger Pepi came in at #3 on 3rd Degree’s summer Academy signing list.

The 18-year-old Pepi made his North Texas SC debut as an amateur player earlier this season and has played in 9 games mostly off the bench (128 minutes) with 1 goal.

Credit to the FC Dallas social media team for the “El Trencito” nickname playing off his older brother’s El Tren.

“We are thrilled that (Diego) Pepi has committed to us,” said North Texas SC Interim Head Coach John Gall. “He’s a hard-working player who makes the game very uncomfortable for defenders with his pressing and hunting for the ball. He’s a natural goal scorer that puts himself in dangerous spots. I have no doubt that he will continue to push his boundaries and make a big impact at our club.”

The younger Pepi joined the FC Dallas Youth ECNL ’04 team for the 2021 season after playing with some other teams in FC Dallas Youth. He featured in all three of the group stage matches of the 2023 Dallas Cup U19 Super Group. Pepi contributed with two goals, one against Real Madrid and one against CF Monterrey’s Academy.

FC Dallas U19 forward Diego Pepi scores in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Diego Pepi

Pronunciation: DEE-eh-goh peh-PEE

Connect with Pepi: X | Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: December 19, 2004 (18)

Birthplace: El Paso, Texas

Nationality: American

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 156 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

Transaction: North Texas SC signs forward Diego Pepi to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2024 season.