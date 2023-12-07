Abdoul Zanne joins North Texas SC on loan from ASEC Mimosas

North Texas SC has announced the loan signing of wide left player Abdoul Zanne from ASEC Mimosas for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. North Texas has a buy option on Zanne following the 2024 season.

the 10-year-old Zanne has spent the last two seasons with USL Championship side Loudoun United FC. Over the two seasons, Zanne played in 54 games with 2 goals and 4 assists as a left back.

“Abdoul is an exciting attacking left sided player that adds a real vertical threat for us,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “He has the mentality that we are looking for and is going to be a valuable piece to our puzzle. The speedy winger brings experience that will certainly benefit the group.”

Louson being a feeder for D.C. United, Zanne made his MLS debut for DC on July 14, 2022, playing three minutes as a substitute against Minnesota United. He also featured in an International Friendly for D.C. United against Bundesliga giants, FC Bayern Munich on July 20, 2022.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Abdoul Zanne

Pronunciation: ahb-dool zah-NEY

Connect with Zanne: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: February 18, 2003 (20)

Birthplace: Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Nationality: Ivorian

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Last Club: Loaned out to Loudoun United FC from ASEC Mimosas

Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Abdoul on loan from ASEC Mimosas for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.