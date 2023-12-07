Categories MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

Abdoul Zanne joins North Texas SC on loan from ASEC Mimosas

by Buzz Carrick

North Texas SC has announced the loan signing of wide left player Abdoul Zanne from ASEC Mimosas for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. North Texas has a buy option on Zanne following the 2024 season. 

the 10-year-old Zanne has spent the last two seasons with USL Championship side Loudoun United FC. Over the two seasons, Zanne played in 54 games with 2 goals and 4 assists as a left back.

“Abdoul is an exciting attacking left sided player that adds a real vertical threat for us,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “He has the mentality that we are looking for and is going to be a valuable piece to our puzzle. The speedy winger brings experience that will certainly benefit the group.”

Louson being a feeder for D.C. United, Zanne made his MLS debut for DC on July 14, 2022, playing three minutes as a substitute against Minnesota United. He also featured in an International Friendly for D.C. United against Bundesliga giants, FC Bayern Munich on July 20, 2022.

TRANSACTION DETAILS
Name: Abdoul Zanne
Pronunciation: ahb-dool zah-NEY
Connect with Zanne: Instagram
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: February 18, 2003 (20)
Birthplace: Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Nationality: Ivorian
Height: 5’5”
Weight: 150 lbs.
Last Club: Loaned out to Loudoun United FC from ASEC Mimosas
Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Abdoul on loan from ASEC Mimosas for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

