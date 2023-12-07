FC Dallas college-homegrown candidates for 2024

There are, of course, former FC Dallas Academy players all over the place in the college game. And with the change in draft eligibility this year we might see a fair few get picked by the club – more on that in another article.

But today I want to talk about college Homegrowns. Not kids from the Academy but kids playing in college who are homegrown eligible and might be closer to helping FC Dallas. Your Reggie Cannons or Branderon Servanias. The last college Homegrown FCD signed was Eddie Munjoma out of SMU back in 2020.

My college homegrown candidate list is often very short. Sometimes my list only has 1 or 2 suggestions and often FC Dallas often doesn’t sign any at all.

This year I have two candidates I think FCD should consider for College-age Homegrown signings and I think they should grab both.

1. Julian Eyestone – Duke University

Freshman, 6’6″ 215 lbs.

We’ve been talking about Eyestone for some time around these parts and we think this is FCD’s one chance to land him.

Why do I say that? Cause Eyestone accelerated his high school graduation a year by taking extra classes (smart kid) so he could go to Duke a year early. The adjustment was about timing, he turns 18 in April which means this winter he will be eligible for pre-contract offers from Europe and I expect him to get multiple. So this is the window, FC Dallas needs to act now if they want him.

Tall, strong, and athletic as hell. Great reactions, side-to-side quickness, and vertical. Smart, hard-working, and mentally tough. Eyestone is a top-tier prospect.

18 starts at Duke this year. 11-4-3, 1.20 GAA, 70% svs pct, 6 shutouts. 2nd Team All-ACC and All-Freshman ACC. Eyestone made 8 starts for North Texas SC this season before he went to Duke when he was still of age to be an FCD U17. Named Goalkeeper of the Tourney at MLS’ 2023 GA Cup. A US U17 and. MLS Next All-Star.

Julian Eyestone rises above the fray to grab a cross while playing for Duke, in 2023. (Courtesy Duke Athletics)

2. Kevin Bonilla – Portland University

Junior, 5’8″ 158 lbs.

I’ve been suggesting Bonilla be signed as a homegrown since he helped lead North Texas SC to the inaugural USL-1 Title while he was a U19 at FCD.

When Covid hit in 2020 it delayed Bonilla’s arrival at Portland by a year and he played for NTXSC again as an amateur that season before heading to Portland for the real start of his college run in 2021. He also played in the Roja League for FC Harrington (which became DKSC Men).

Anytime I asked someone at FCD why they hadn’t tried to sign him I got an answer along the lines of “He’s still got things to work on.”

Well. he doesn’t anymore.

2023 West Coast Conference Defender of the Year (first Pilot to win the award since 2011) and Herman Trophy Semifinalist (first Pilot semifinalist since 2002). Bonilla started every game for the Pilots and notched 10 assists (and 1 goal) from his right back position to lead the WCC in helpers. That’s the highest assist total at Portland since 2017.

A former US U20 (he is also eligible for Honduras), Bonilla is a complete two-way player. He was good enough as a U20 that he once got invited to stick around for a U23 camp right after.

Bonilla is currently scheduled to take part in the MLS College Showcase. Come on FCD, don’t let that happen.

Kevin Bonilla for Portland University, 2022. (Courtesy Portland Athletics)

That’s It

That’s the list.

In the next day or two I will drop a list of FC Dallas players in the college ranks I think FCD should grab in the SuperDraft with the new eligibility rules.

Some might be for a year or two down the line, some might be for right now.