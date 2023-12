Match Photos: Jaedyn Shaw first start for USWNT

The US Women’s National Team took on China at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday with local starlet Jaedyn Shaw making her first start for the senior Red, White, and Blue. Our own Matt Visinsky was on hand to bring back the pics.

Jaedyn Shaw dribbled up field against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Coffey passes against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lindsey Horan is on the ball against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jenna Nighswonger shoots against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jaedyn Shaw celebrates her game-winning goal against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sophia Smith shoots against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lindsey Horan can’t believe the call China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Midge Purce shoots against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jaedyn Shaw moves up field against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lindsey Horan battle against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Midge Purce dribbles against China, December 5, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

