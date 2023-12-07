São Paulo FC and Botafogo confirmed for 2024 Dallas Cup Super Group

Things just got real over at the Dallas Cup for 2024 as Brazilian standouts São Paulo FC and Botafogo have been confirmed for the Super Group.

Historically, clubs from Brazil have enjoyed a great deal of success at Dallas Cup, winning a record 12 Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophies since the elite bracket was formed in 1990. If either São Paulo FC or Botafogo, representing Brazil’s top-tier Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, pull it off, they will become the first Brazilian champion since Coritiba FC in 2015.

São Paulo has won three Super Group titles Dallas Cup narrowly missing victory in the 2023 Super Group final against Denmark’s FC Midtjylland for their fourth. São Paulo has a storied Dallas Cup history, last winning the title in 2009 with a 4-0 triumph over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

São Paulo has one of the most successful academies in Brazil, producing several world-class players including Cafu, Kaka, and Oscar, as well as Edmílson and Lucas Moura.

Returning to Dallas Cup is Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas. Botafogo looks for redemption after their debut last spring when they suffered tough losses to Real Madrid and FC Dallas in the group stage.

The historic club holds Brazilian records, including the longest unbeaten run (52 games during the 1977-78 season), the most caps for the Brazil National Team, and the most players assigned to the Brazil National Team for World Cups.

São Paulo FC and Botafogo are the fourth and fifth teams announced for the 2024 Gordon Jago Super Group.

2024 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group Confirmed Entrants

Botafogo

São Paulo FC

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

Liverpool FC

2024 Dallas Cup Dates

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played from March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.