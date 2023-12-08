Five DFW connections named All-American

The Men’s All-American Teams for 2024 have dropped and four players with local connections have been named to the team. FC Dallas product Kevin Bonilla of Portland University and Mads Westergren from SMU have been named First Team All-American. SMU’s Bailey Sparks from Solar, Cole Johnson, and Jelldrik Dallmann were named to the 2nd team.

Kevin Bonilla started every game for the Pilots and notched 10 assists (and 1 goal) from his right back position to lead the WCC in helpers. That’s the highest assist total at Portland since 2017. He was named 2023 West Coast Conference Defender of the Year (first Pilot to win the award since 2011) and is a Herman Trophy Semifinalist (first Pilot semifinalist since 2002).

Mads Westergren, also a Herman Semifinalist, led the Mustang defense only allowing five goals in conference play. He started all 19 games, playing 1,684 minutes. He was named All-AAC First Team and AAC Defensive Player of the Year. Prior to SMU, he played youth soccer at Brondby IF.

Bailey Sparks out of Solar, excelled for SMU this year. He was named AAC Midfielder of the Year this season with a 2-goal, 5-assist season.

Cole Johnson earned American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year this season after recording 46 saves and eight shutouts in his senior season. 1.06 GAA with a 69.7% save pct and 9 shutouts.

Jelldrik Dallmann was a unanimous All-AAC 1st Team selection. He tied for the AAC lead and is tied for with 14 goals, including a pair of hat tricks. He also notched 5 assists. From Germany, Dallmann played at four different school in the NCAAs before landing at SMU this year.

