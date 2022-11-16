Nolan Norris signed as 35th FC Dallas Homegrown

FC Dallas has officially announced the signing we reported earlier this week, Nolan Norris has been signed as the club’s 35th Homegrown. Norris’ contract runs through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

Norris was ranked 4th on our most recent Homegrown target list.

Norris, 17, joined the FC Dallas Academy at 12 years old in 2017 and currently plays for the FC Dallas U-19 Academy team.

“I’m blessed, since I joined the academy at the age of 12 this is something I’ve envisioned since that day,” Nolan Norris said. “And for this to come true, it’s just a testament to the hard work and all the support my coaches, teammates, and everybody that’s put into me. And the hard work starts now. So I’m really excited.”

Norris has appeared in 10 games for North Texas SC making 5 starts. A US U19, Norris was part of the side that won the Slovenia Nations Cup in September 2022.

Name: Nolan Norris

Connect with Nolan:Twitter | Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: February 17, 2005 (17)

Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Height: 5-11

Weight: 151

Nationality: United States

A dream come true, my first professional contract.



Thanks to all family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to this point.

Thanks to @fcdallas, this club has a special place in my heart and I am full of gratitude for this opportunity.



Glory to God! pic.twitter.com/cCAmsgwvEQ — Nolan Norris (@NolanNorris32) November 16, 2022