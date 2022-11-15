FC Dallas signs Tarik Scott as their 34th Homegrown

FC Dallas has announced the signing of their 34th Homegrown, Tarik Scott. The 17-year-old Scott signed a three-year contract with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The young striker was #2 on our most recent Academy Homegrown target list.

Scott – who currently plays for the FCD U19s and North Texas SC – joined the FC Dallas youth system at five years old in 2011 before joining the FC Dallas Academy system in 2016.

Scott won the 2018 Dallas Cup and the 2019 Bayern Adidas Campus Cup. He was also the 2021 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot winner after scoring four goals for FC Dallas U-17 Academy team. During the summer of 2022, Scott was selected to be part of the 2022 Bayern World Squad.

Scott scored a brace in his MLS Next Pro debut in the opening game of the 2022 season, a 3-1 win over Minnesota United 2.

Our Take: Scott has been the most dangerous goal scorer in the FCD Academy for the last three seasons. This is a terrific signing of a high-ceiling attacker. Scott can play as a 9 but might be most suited as an attacking wing.

I would like to take this time to give thanks to God for this amazing opportunity that has been given to me to be able to sign my first professional contract for my childhood club and to the University of Tulsa Mens soccer for their interest in my abilities and faith in me. pic.twitter.com/UpFb4SPvZd — Tarik Scott (@_tarik9_) November 15, 2022

Name: Tarik Scott

Pronunciation: TAA-reek

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: April 23, 2005 (17)

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Height: 5-10

Weight: 141

Nationality: United States

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott scores in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)