Sources: FC Dallas signs Nolan Norris to Homegrown contract

According to multiple sources, FC Dallas has finalized a contract with FCD Academy product Nolan Norris. Norris is a 17-year-old left-footed defender who primarily plays left back but has done some work at center back and holding mid on a few occasions.

Norris has had several US U19 call-ups of late.

A 2005, Norris is slated to graduate high school in May of 2023. He had previously committed to Furman but did not appear in FCD’s social media from signing day. A member of the FCD U19s, Norris played 10 games for North Texas SC in 2022 making 5 starts.

Despite the Homegrown deal, I would expect Norris to play the bulk of 2023 with North Texas SC.

FC Dallas U17 Nolan Norris (32) gets on the end of a corner kick in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC.