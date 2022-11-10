Arsenal returns to Dallas Cup Super Group in 2023

The Dallas Cup today announced that Arsenal FC will represent the English Premier League at the 2023 Dallas Cup. Arsenal is the first team announced for the 2023 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group.

This will be the fourth Dallas Cup appearance for Arsenal. Five English sides have won the Super Group, the last time was in 2016 when Everton won the elite bracket.

Arsenal last competed in 2019 when Yunus Musah, who was just announced as part of the U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup roster, was a key member of this Arsenal side.

Arsenal’s first Dallas Cup appearance was in 2011 at Dallas Cup XXXII.

At the academy level, Arsenal has won three U18 Premier League titles and seven FA Youth Cup championships.

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.