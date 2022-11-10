FC Dallas announces expansion draft lists

The 2022 MLS Expansion draft is tomorrow (Friday), so today FC Dallas – and the rest of MLS – announced their MLS expansion draft lists.

I made some predictions on these lists on Wednesday if you want to see how I did.

The most important decision, FC Dallas protected Matt Hedges.

FC Dallas Players Exposed

FC Dallas could potentially lose one, and only one, of these players.

Lucas Bartlett Nicky Hernandez Franco Jara Nanu Facundo Quignon Joshué Quiñónez

FC Dallas Protection List

All MLS teams get to protect 12 players.

1 Paul Arriola 2 Matt Hedges 3 Bernard Kamungo 4 Sebastian Lletget 5 Jose A. Martinez 6 Jimmy Maurer 7 Tsiki Ntsabeleng 8 Jader Obrian 9 Maarten Paes 10 Nkosi Tafari 11 Ema Twumasi 12 Alan Velasco

FC Dallas Auto Protection List

Generation adidas players who have not graduated and Homegrowns under 25 years this season are auto-protected. FC Dallas has more than most other teams, a big advantage in this process.

Marco Farfan was a surprise auto-protect. My math said last year LAFC protected him.

Antonio Carrera Homegrown Edwin Cerrillo Homegrown Justin Che Homegrown on loan Kalil ElMedkhar Homegrown Marco Farfan Homegrown Jesus Ferreira Homegrown Eddie Munjoma Homegrown Isaiah Parker Generation adidas Paxton Pomykal Homegrown Beni Redžic Homegrown Thomas Roberts Homegrown Dante Sealy Homegrown on loan Brandon Servania Homegrown Collin Smith Homegrown