FC Dallas announces expansion draft lists

The 2022 MLS Expansion draft is tomorrow (Friday), so today FC Dallas – and the rest of MLSannounced their MLS expansion draft lists.

I made some predictions on these lists on Wednesday if you want to see how I did.

The most important decision, FC Dallas protected Matt Hedges.

FC Dallas Players Exposed

FC Dallas could potentially lose one, and only one, of these players.

Lucas Bartlett
Nicky Hernandez
Franco Jara
Nanu
Facundo Quignon
Joshué Quiñónez

FC Dallas Protection List

All MLS teams get to protect 12 players.

1Paul Arriola
2Matt Hedges
3Bernard Kamungo
4Sebastian Lletget
5Jose A. Martinez
6Jimmy Maurer
7Tsiki Ntsabeleng
8Jader Obrian
9Maarten Paes
10Nkosi Tafari
11Ema Twumasi
12Alan Velasco

FC Dallas Auto Protection List

Generation adidas players who have not graduated and Homegrowns under 25 years this season are auto-protected. FC Dallas has more than most other teams, a big advantage in this process.

Marco Farfan was a surprise auto-protect. My math said last year LAFC protected him.

Antonio CarreraHomegrown
Edwin CerrilloHomegrown
Justin CheHomegrown on loan
Kalil ElMedkharHomegrown
Marco FarfanHomegrown
Jesus FerreiraHomegrown
Eddie MunjomaHomegrown
Isaiah ParkerGeneration adidas
Paxton PomykalHomegrown
Beni RedžicHomegrown
Thomas RobertsHomegrown
Dante SealyHomegrown on loan
Brandon ServaniaHomegrown
Collin SmithHomegrown

