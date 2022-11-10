FC Dallas announces expansion draft lists

The 2022 MLS Expansion draft is tomorrow (Friday), so today FC Dallas – and the rest of MLS – announced their MLS expansion draft lists.
I made some predictions on these lists on Wednesday if you want to see how I did.
The most important decision, FC Dallas protected Matt Hedges.
FC Dallas Players Exposed
FC Dallas could potentially lose one, and only one, of these players.
|Lucas Bartlett
|Nicky Hernandez
|Franco Jara
|Nanu
|Facundo Quignon
|Joshué Quiñónez
FC Dallas Protection List
All MLS teams get to protect 12 players.
|1
|Paul Arriola
|2
|Matt Hedges
|3
|Bernard Kamungo
|4
|Sebastian Lletget
|5
|Jose A. Martinez
|6
|Jimmy Maurer
|7
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|8
|Jader Obrian
|9
|Maarten Paes
|10
|Nkosi Tafari
|11
|Ema Twumasi
|12
|Alan Velasco
FC Dallas Auto Protection List
Generation adidas players who have not graduated and Homegrowns under 25 years this season are auto-protected. FC Dallas has more than most other teams, a big advantage in this process.
Marco Farfan was a surprise auto-protect. My math said last year LAFC protected him.
|Antonio Carrera
|Homegrown
|Edwin Cerrillo
|Homegrown
|Justin Che
|Homegrown on loan
|Kalil ElMedkhar
|Homegrown
|Marco Farfan
|Homegrown
|Jesus Ferreira
|Homegrown
|Eddie Munjoma
|Homegrown
|Isaiah Parker
|Generation adidas
|Paxton Pomykal
|Homegrown
|Beni Redžic
|Homegrown
|Thomas Roberts
|Homegrown
|Dante Sealy
|Homegrown on loan
|Brandon Servania
|Homegrown
|Collin Smith
|Homegrown
Do you think that Thomas Roberts will ever get a chance to play here?