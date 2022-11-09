Jesus Ferreira named to US World Cup Team

US Soccer announced the 26-player roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira was named to the team.

Other players with Dallas connections were named to the squad: Walker Zimmerman (drafted by FCD), Shaq Moore (spent time in FCD Academy), Kellyn Acosta (Former FCD Homegrown), and Weston McKennie (FCD Academy).

Unfortunately, one FC Dallas player and two with FCD history were left out of the squad.

FCD wing Paul Arriola, who was a massive part of qualifying, seems to have lost out to Jordan Morris. Former FCD Homegrowns Reggie Cannon and Ricardo Pepi were dropped for, seemingly, Shaq Moore and Haji Wright respectively.

USMNT 2022 World Cup roster

Goalkeeper

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0; Highlands Ranch, Colo.),

Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 10/0; Lilburn, Ga.),

Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 20/0; Park Ridge, N.J.)

Defense

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 11/0; Southend-on-Sea, England),

Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 19/2; Almere, Netherlands),

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 29/3; Oak Hills, Calif.),

Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 15/1; Powder Springs, Ga.),

Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 46/1; St. Louis, Mo.),

Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 29/2; Liverpool, England),

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 3/0; Lake Grove, N.Y.),

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF; 75/0; Seattle, Wash.),

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 33/3; Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Midfield

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 24/6; Medford, N.J.),

Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 53/2; Plano, Texas),

Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG; 32/1; Wappingers Falls, N.Y.),

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 12/0; San Diego, Calif.),

Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 37/9; Little Elm, Texas),

Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 19/0; London, England),

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 32/0; Pico Rivera, Calif.)

Forward

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 15/7; McKinney, Texas),

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 49/11; Mercer Island, Wash.),

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 52/21; Hershey, Pa.),

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 14/4; Bedford, N.Y.),

Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 20/5; O’Fallon, Mo.),

Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 25/3; Rosedale, N.Y.),

Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR; 3/1; Los Angeles, Calif.)