Carrera and Norris called into US U19 team

FC Dallas Homegrown keeper Antonio Carrera and Academy/North Texas Defender Nolan Norris have been called into the US U19 team by head coach Marko Mitrović. The 20-player team will face Malta, Croatia, and Scotland at the Slovenia Nations Cup in Terme Catez, Slovenia from Sept. 16-28.

USA SCHEDULE – FOURTH SLOVENIA NATIONS CUP

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – USA vs. Malta – 1 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 23 – USA vs. Croatia – 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – USA vs. Scotland – 11 a.m. ET

Broadcast into TBD.

U-19 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION

(CLUB/COLLEGE; HOMETOWN) – SLOVENIA NATIONS CUP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes; Salina, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (7): Noah Allen (Inter Miami CF; Pembroke Pines, Fla.), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Alexander Freeman (Orlando City SC; Plantation, Fla.), Kobi Henry (Reims/FRA; Lakeland, Fla.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Celina, Texas), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Zach Booth (Leicester City/ENG; Eden, Utah), Bryan Moyado (LAFC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Jack Panayotou (Georgetown; Cambridge, Mass.), Marcel Ruszel (Torino/ITA; Chicago, Ill.), Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, Texas)

FORWARDS (4): Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Rodrigo Neri (Atletico Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Oluwakorede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Marcos Zambrano-Delgado (Philadelphia Union; Gladwyne, Pa.)

FC Dallas U17 defender Nolan Norris taps the ball before being fouled by the goalkeeper in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)