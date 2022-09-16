Carrera and Norris called into US U19 team

FC Dallas Homegrown keeper Antonio Carrera and Academy/North Texas Defender Nolan Norris have been called into the US U19 team by head coach Marko Mitrović. The 20-player team will face Malta, Croatia, and Scotland at the Slovenia Nations Cup in Terme Catez, Slovenia from Sept. 16-28.
USA SCHEDULE – FOURTH SLOVENIA NATIONS CUP
Wednesday, Sept. 21 – USA vs. Malta – 1 p.m. ET
Friday, Sept. 23 – USA vs. Croatia – 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Sept. 27 – USA vs. Scotland – 11 a.m. ET
Broadcast into TBD.
U-19 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION
(CLUB/COLLEGE; HOMETOWN) – SLOVENIA NATIONS CUP
GOALKEEPERS (2): Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes; Salina, Calif.)
DEFENDERS (7): Noah Allen (Inter Miami CF; Pembroke Pines, Fla.), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Alexander Freeman (Orlando City SC; Plantation, Fla.), Kobi Henry (Reims/FRA; Lakeland, Fla.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Celina, Texas), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Zach Booth (Leicester City/ENG; Eden, Utah), Bryan Moyado (LAFC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Jack Panayotou (Georgetown; Cambridge, Mass.), Marcel Ruszel (Torino/ITA; Chicago, Ill.), Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, Texas)
FORWARDS (4): Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Rodrigo Neri (Atletico Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Oluwakorede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Marcos Zambrano-Delgado (Philadelphia Union; Gladwyne, Pa.)