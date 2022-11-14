Richland Thunderducks win 5th straight championship

Without a doubt, the most dominant soccer program in DFW, and maybe the country, is the Richland College Thunderducks who just won their 5th straight and 11th overall NJCAA DIII Men’s Championship. The 2-0 win over Genesee (NY) gives the Thunderducks a final record of 16-0-1 as they capped their 7th straight run to the title game.

The last time Richland didn’t win the DIII title was in 2017 when they fell 2-1 to the same school, Genesee (NY).

Sophomore forward Felipe Garcia netted a brace for the Ducks and was named MVP of the tournament. Prior to Richland Garcia played for FC Dallas Youth 02 Boys Premier.

Enzo Nogue earned tournament Most Valuable Offensive Player and Richland Coach Raul Herrera claimed Coach of the Tournament honors for the fourth consecutive season in just his fourth season as head coach.

Richland midfielder Jonathan Gallardo and defender Juan Vargas were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Felipe Garcia MVP of the 2022 NJCAA DIII Championship. (Courtesy Raul Herrera)

The 2022 NJCAA DIII Men’s Soccer Champions, the Thunderducks of Richland College. (Courtesy NJCAA)

The 2022 NJCAA DIII Men’s Soccer Champions, the Thunderducks of Richland College, lift the championship trophy for the 5th straight time and 11th time overall. . (Courtesy NJCAA)