FC Dallas makes roster moves official

FC Dallas has announced their official roster moves for the end of the 2022 season with six players having their options declined.

I came fairly close with my predictions a week ago but FCD was even more ruthless than I expected.

According to the club, talks are still on going with Matt Hedges. Hedges will now be a free agent starting on Wednesday.

Players That Are Under Contract

First, the players that FCD confirmed are under contract for 2023. It’s a fairly big list.

Paul Arriola

Antonio Carrera

Justin Che (on loan Hoffenheim)

Jesus Ferreira

Franco Jara

Bernard Kamungo

Sebastian Lletget

Jose Martinez

Jimmy Maurer

Jader Obrian

Maarten Paes

Isaiah Parker

Paxton Pomkyal

Facundo Quignon

Dante Sealy (on loan PSV)

Brandon Servania

Collin Smith

Nkosi Tafari

Ema Twumasi

Alan Velasco

Option Picked Up

Edwin Cerrillo

Marco Farfan

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Option Declined

Lucas Bartlett

Kalil ElMedkhar

Matt Hedges

Nicky Hernandez

Eddie Munjoma

Beni Redžić

Thomas Roberts

Loan Ending – Option Declined

Nanu

Joshué Quiñónez



