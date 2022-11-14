FC Dallas makes roster moves official

FC Dallas has announced their official roster moves for the end of the 2022 season with six players having their options declined.
I came fairly close with my predictions a week ago but FCD was even more ruthless than I expected.
According to the club, talks are still on going with Matt Hedges. Hedges will now be a free agent starting on Wednesday.
Players That Are Under Contract
First, the players that FCD confirmed are under contract for 2023. It’s a fairly big list.
Paul Arriola
Antonio Carrera
Justin Che (on loan Hoffenheim)
Jesus Ferreira
Franco Jara
Bernard Kamungo
Sebastian Lletget
Jose Martinez
Jimmy Maurer
Jader Obrian
Maarten Paes
Isaiah Parker
Paxton Pomkyal
Facundo Quignon
Dante Sealy (on loan PSV)
Brandon Servania
Collin Smith
Nkosi Tafari
Ema Twumasi
Alan Velasco
Option Picked Up
Edwin Cerrillo
Marco Farfan
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Option Declined
Lucas Bartlett
Kalil ElMedkhar
Matt Hedges
Nicky Hernandez
Eddie Munjoma
Beni Redžić
Thomas Roberts
Loan Ending – Option Declined
Nanu
Joshué Quiñónez