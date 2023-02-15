FC Dallas signs 2023 1st round draft pick Herbert Endeley

First reported by 3rd Degree, FC Dallas has signed 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Herbert Endeley (1st round, 24th overall) to a one-year contract with club options for 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons.



The 21-year-old Endeley was selected after four seasons at Indiana (91 games, 73 starts, 13 goals, 20 assists). Endeley was an All-Big Ten selection every year of his collegiate career.



Endeley attended Totino-Grace High School (74 goals, 77 games) in Fridley, Minnesota, where he was named Mr. Soccer for the state of Minnesota as well as the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Player of the Year. and scored 77 goals in 74 career games.

From spring training, it seems Endeley will be involved as both a wing and right back for FC Dallas.



Name: Herbert Endeley

Drafted: First Round, Pick #24

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Oct. 9, 2001 (21)

College: Indiana University

Hometown: Blaine, Minn.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 152

According to Coach Estevez, #FCDallas is moving forward on signing 1st round draft pick Herbert Endeley.



That's no surprise after he was taken to Spain.



Endeley was going through his physcial/medical today.#DTID — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) February 14, 2023