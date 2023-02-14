Fun with more throwback Burn kit ideas for FC Dallas

A few days ago, we posted a mock-up of our official prediction for the new secondary FC Dallas kit for 2023. In the post, I explained all the reasons we think that design prediction is on point – or at least very close – to what FC Dallas’ kit will be like.
But as always, we got a few suggestions for what people might like to see or what they might have done if they were in charge. So we decided to have a little fun with that keeping in mind everything we know like colors and templates.
To be clear, these two new ideas are NOT our new prediction. These are just for entertainment.
We’re sticking with our mock-up form this weekend as our official prediction.
Burn Horse
Inspired by 2000 socks; post-2000 shorts and shirt; plus the big Burn logo.
Ended up with a more obvious nod to the horse logo rather than just the flame.
Germany Style
Inspired by the 1997 shorts, socks, and collar, plus the 1998-1999 pin hoops
Ends up being a little bit of a Germany kit vibe from 2021-22 and Wasabi.
Love the socks.