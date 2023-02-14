Fun with more throwback Burn kit ideas for FC Dallas

A few days ago, we posted a mock-up of our official prediction for the new secondary FC Dallas kit for 2023. In the post, I explained all the reasons we think that design prediction is on point – or at least very close – to what FC Dallas’ kit will be like.

But as always, we got a few suggestions for what people might like to see or what they might have done if they were in charge. So we decided to have a little fun with that keeping in mind everything we know like colors and templates.

To be clear, these two new ideas are NOT our new prediction. These are just for entertainment.

We’re sticking with our mock-up form this weekend as our official prediction.

Burn Horse

Inspired by 2000 socks; post-2000 shorts and shirt; plus the big Burn logo.

The Dallas Burn Logo. 1996 to 2004.

Ended up with a more obvious nod to the horse logo rather than just the flame.

Front of our “Burn Horse” mock-up for the 2023 FCD Kit by Dan Crooke.

Back of our “Burn Horse” mock-up for the 2023 FCD Kit by Dan Crooke.

“Burn Horse” mock-up for the 2023 FCD Kit by Dan Crooke.

Germany Style

Inspired by the 1997 shorts, socks, and collar, plus the 1998-1999 pin hoops

31 Oct 1999: Bryan Haynes #13 of the Dallas Burn controls the ball during the Western Conference Final game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Galaxy defeated the Burn 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Ends up being a little bit of a Germany kit vibe from 2021-22 and Wasabi.

Front of our “Germany” mock-up for the 2023 FCD Kit by Dan Crooke.

Back of our “Germany” mock-up for the 2023 FCD Kit by Dan Crooke.

“Germany” mock-up for the 2023 FCD Kit by Dan Crooke.

Love the socks.