3rd Degree’s 2023 FC Dallas second kit prediction

It’s that time of year again, time for our annual attempt to predict the new FC Dallas kits. We take the various leaks, hints, and rumors that come our way and then combine them with our – or more specifically Dan Crooke’s – knowledge of kit design.

FC Dallas is on an alternating season cycle for kit change and this season it’s the secondary that is up for a refresh. That means the amazing powder blue kit, the one we call the ‘Nado kit, is going away.

That’s going to be a tough bar to match. That jersey is amazing, arguably the best jersey in club history.

Hints, Leaks, and Rumors

We started with a rumor that the new FC Dallas secondary kit had a Dallas Burn tribute aspect to it.

Then we combined that info with the new MLS “Anthem” jacket pictured below. These reversible jackets for quite a few MLS teams – if not all – have each club’s two kit colors, one inside and the other out.

FCD’s jacket has on the inside what is clearly a Burn color scheme on a solid white base. This was the biggest concrete evidence we used in our design.

FCD Anthem jacket for 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

After that, we added the leak of the new DC United kit and a design attempt at the new Seattle kit that is verified to be close.

Then came a couple of tweets by FC Dallas with small details I will point out here.

FC Dallas tweet Feb 8, 2023. FC Dallas tweet Feb 10, 2023.

The tweet on the left clearly has a “fire” and “breathing” emoji. On the right, the tweet includes the same Burn horse head that is on the anthem jacket and a red, white, and black color pallet.

This newer “Burn horse head” is clearly a modern tribute to the old Burn logo seen here.

The Dallas Burn Logo. 1996 to 2004.

Lastly, Dan Crooke brought to the table all the info on this year’s adidas kit template for MLS.

Putting it All Together

We took that adidas template, added the club’s new sponsor, combined in the Burn colors from the anthem jacket and the tribute burn horse head flame, mixed in some pattern style and flavor from the DC and Seattle kits… and came up with this.

3rd Degree 2023 FCD Kit Front Prediction by Dan Crooke.

3rd Degree 2023 FCD Kit Back Prediction by Dan Crooke.

3rd Degree 2023 FCD Kit Prediction by Dan Crooke.

Full credit to Dan Crooke for creating these images.

Hope you like it.