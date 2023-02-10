North Texas SC has announced the club’s preseason schedule for 2023. Camp officially begins on Monday, February 13th, and the club will have five preparation matches.

Details about the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

North Texas SC Preseason Schedule

Opponent Date and Time Location Foro SC Feb. 18 at 12 PM Toyota Soccer Center DKSC Feb. 25 at 11 AM Toyota Soccer Center SMU Mar. 3 at 7 PM Toyota Soccer Center Sporting KC II Mar. 9 at 9 AM Toyota Soccer Center Houston Dynamo 2 Mar. 18 at 1 PM AVEVA Stadium

Foro SC is a local USPL side that has recently been coached by North Texas SC Assistant Coach and former FC Dallas midfielder Michel. DKSC is a quality local UPSL side (and youth club) that took part in US Open Cup Qualifying this year and has occasionally fielded some ex-FC Dallas players.

North Texas SC Players Under Contract

North Texas SC currently has eight players under contract. The club also uses a large number of Academy players and a smattering of players from the FC Dallas MLS side.

No. Name Pos. 20 Alejandro Araneda CB 10 Hope Avayevu W – Manuel Caicedo LCB 11 André Costa 8 – Yeicar Perlaza RB – Tyshawn Rose LB 16 Carl Sainté 6 22 Pablo Torre 9

Javier Cano is announced as North Texas SC’s new coach. (Courtesy North Texas SC)