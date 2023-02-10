North Texas SC has announced the club’s preseason schedule for 2023. Camp officially begins on Monday, February 13th, and the club will have five preparation matches.
Details about the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.
North Texas SC Preseason Schedule
|Opponent
|Date and Time
|Location
|Foro SC
|Feb. 18 at 12 PM
|Toyota Soccer Center
|DKSC
|Feb. 25 at 11 AM
|Toyota Soccer Center
|SMU
|Mar. 3 at 7 PM
|Toyota Soccer Center
|Sporting KC II
|Mar. 9 at 9 AM
|Toyota Soccer Center
|Houston Dynamo 2
|Mar. 18 at 1 PM
|AVEVA Stadium
Foro SC is a local USPL side that has recently been coached by North Texas SC Assistant Coach and former FC Dallas midfielder Michel. DKSC is a quality local UPSL side (and youth club) that took part in US Open Cup Qualifying this year and has occasionally fielded some ex-FC Dallas players.
North Texas SC Players Under Contract
North Texas SC currently has eight players under contract. The club also uses a large number of Academy players and a smattering of players from the FC Dallas MLS side.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|20
|Alejandro Araneda
|CB
|10
|Hope Avayevu
|W
|–
|Manuel Caicedo
|LCB
|11
|André Costa
|8
|–
|Yeicar Perlaza
|RB
|–
|Tyshawn Rose
|LB
|16
|Carl Sainté
|6
|22
|Pablo Torre
|9