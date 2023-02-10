Categories MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

North Texas SC preseason schedule

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on North Texas SC preseason schedule

North Texas SC has announced the club’s preseason schedule for 2023. Camp officially begins on Monday, February 13th, and the club will have five preparation matches.

Details about the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

North Texas SC Preseason Schedule

OpponentDate and TimeLocation
Foro SCFeb. 18 at 12 PMToyota Soccer Center
DKSCFeb. 25 at 11 AMToyota Soccer Center
SMUMar. 3 at 7 PMToyota Soccer Center
Sporting KC IIMar. 9 at 9 AMToyota Soccer Center
Houston Dynamo 2Mar. 18 at 1 PMAVEVA Stadium

Foro SC is a local USPL side that has recently been coached by North Texas SC Assistant Coach and former FC Dallas midfielder Michel. DKSC is a quality local UPSL side (and youth club) that took part in US Open Cup Qualifying this year and has occasionally fielded some ex-FC Dallas players.

North Texas SC Players Under Contract

North Texas SC currently has eight players under contract. The club also uses a large number of Academy players and a smattering of players from the FC Dallas MLS side.

No.NamePos.
20Alejandro AranedaCB
10Hope AvayevuW
Manuel CaicedoLCB
11André Costa8
Yeicar PerlazaRB
Tyshawn RoseLB
16Carl Sainté6
22Pablo Torre9
Javier Cano is announced as North Texas SC's new coach. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
