Host club FC Dallas confirmed for 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group

The Dallas Cup announced today that in 2023, the tournament’s host club, FC Dallas, will compete in 13 age brackets across both boys’ and girls’ divisions, including the Super Group.



FC Dallas boys teams already have a decorated history at Dallas Cup, winning eight “Boot & Ball” trophies, highlighted by their Super Group title in 2017 when they became the first and only MLS Academy side to win the elite bracket.



The 2017 Super Group team was spearheaded by the attack of current FC Dallas players Paxton Pomykal and Jesús Ferreira. The latter represented the United States at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, alongside fellow academy graduates and Dallas Cup alumni, Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta, and Shaq Moore.



The FC Dallas girls hope to build on their success from the last Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational, which will play its third edition this spring. In 2022, the FC Dallas Girls U15 and U19 ECNL sides hoisted the “Boot & Ball” championship trophies.



As Dallas Cup’s host club, more than 25 elite FC Dallas boys and girls teams will represent the club at the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Additionally, FC Dallas families will remain instrumental to the success of Dallas Cup by providing hundreds of volunteer hours throughout tournament week, as well as providing room and board for many international participants through the tournament’s unique homestay program that promotes cultural exchange.

Confirmed 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group Participants

FC Dallas

L.D. Alajuelense

Real Madrid

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo

Arsenal FC

Botafogo

Tigres

CF Monterrey

Toronto FC

In total, 12 elite teams hailing from top pro clubs and national federations around the world will vie for the iconic Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy.

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.

The FC Dallas U18s win the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)