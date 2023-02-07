Fort Worth Vaqueros launch youth soccer club as next phase of the franchise

The Fort Worth Vaqueros FC has announced the launch of the Fort Worth Vaqueros Youth Soccer Club.

The Vaqueros were founded in 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas, and began their first official season in 2014 playing in the Lone Star Conference of the National Premier Soccer League.

In 2014, the Fort Worth Vaqueros Futbol Club launched a non-profit youth academy.

The Vaqueros youth academy, supported by sponsorships and donations from local leaders and Fort Worth businesses, transformed an abandoned tennis court on the east side of Fort Worth to use as the academy’s official training ground. In addition, this field served the community as a place for local youth and adult soccer enthusiasts to come together to play the beautiful game.

Now the Vaqueros are expanding the organization with the launch of a larger U6 to U19 boys and girls youth soccer club. With its expanded youth soccer club, the Vaqueros are attempting to provide Fort Worth and surrounding communities with the opportunity to play for a team that is based and operated in Fort Worth.

According to the club materials (see below PDF), the Vaqueros are planning for more than their existing semi-pro team in the NPSL. A men’s professional team (presumably above the NPSL level), a women’s semi-pro team, and a soccer-specific stadium located in “the heart of the city” are all mentioned.

Playing for the Vaqueros Youth Club will also come with a free season ticket to the current Vaqueros NPSL side.

Members of the Panther City Hellfire support Fort Worth Vaqueros with former president Nick Rainone holding a blue smoke bomb (Fort Worth Vaqueros)