FCD’s Jaden Thomas among three locals named to US U17s for England Trip

FC Dallas forward Jaden Thomas along with Solar SC forward Emeri Adames and Dallas Texans defender Tabitha Sine have been called into the US U17 team for a trip to face England twice.

The US U17 Women’s Youth National Team will head to England from February 10th to the 19th to play two matches against England’s U-17 WYNT at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent, England. The games will take place on February 15 and 18.

Thomas was part of the FC Dallas group of young ladies who trained at Bayern Munich this winter. Thomas has committed to Stanford.

U.S. U-17 WOMEN’S YOUTH NATIONAL TEAM (CLUB; HOMETOWN) – FEBRUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Sonoma Kasica (Florida Premier FC; St. Petersburg, Fla.), Kealey Titmuss (Nationals; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

DEFENDERS (7): Aven Alvarez (North Carolina Courage; New Hill, N.C.), Jordyn Bugg (San Diego Surf SC; El Cajon, Calif.), Nicola Fraser (Real Colorado National; Highlands Ranch, Color.), Tanna Schornstein (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Tabitha Sine (Dallas Texans; Coppell, Tex.), Carla Small (IMG Academy; Waipahu, Hawaii), Kamryn Winger (Virginia Development Academy; Woodbridge, Va.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Kendall Bodak (NEFC; Monson, Mass.), Claire Hutton (World Class FC; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Eleanor Klinger (Internationals SC; Cleveland, Ohio), Grace Restovich (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Avery Robinson (Florida Elite Soccer Academy; St. Johns, Fla.)

FORWARDS (5): Emeri Adames (Solar SC; Red Oak, Tex.), Onyeka Gamero (Beach FC; Cerritos, Calif.), Miri O’Donnell (FC Bay Area Surf; San Ramon, Calif.), Jaden Thomas (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Amalia Villarreal (Michigan Jaguars; Lansing, Mich.)

Huge congratulations to @JadenThomas_3 on her well deserved call up to the U17 WYNT 🇺🇸



Jaden will be traveling to the UK to play two games against England next week! LET'S GO JT ‼️@FCDwomen 🤝 @USYNT #DTID | @ECNLgirls | @FCDallas pic.twitter.com/IMsVnJYqFK — FC Dallas Women (@FCDwomen) February 6, 2023