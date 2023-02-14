Kyle Zobeck and John Gall added to North Texas SC coaching staff

FC Dallas has announced the additions of John Gall and Kyle Zobeck to the North Texas SC coaching staff. Gall will be an assistant coach while Zobeck will serve as interim goalkeeping coach. Gall will also be the FC Dallas Youth Boys Director of Coaching.

North Texas SC is also retaining Michel as an assistant coach.

Gall has been with the FCD Academy since joining in 2017 from Marcus High School. He was most recently the U19 coach and Boys’ Director of Coaching.



“To come all the way through the Academy and to push myself into the second team is a privilege,” Gall said. “Joining a group of experienced guys in a coaching staff like Javier (Cano), Michel, and Kyle (Zobeck) is important for the team’s growth and personal growth as a coach.”



Kyle Zobeck spent three years as an FC Dallas keeper from 2018-21. According to FCD, during the 2020 MLS season, Zobeck played 318 minutes and registered three starts in four appearances. Zobeck made five appearances and played 450 minutes for North Texas SC during the 2019 season. He started for North Texas in the 2019 USL League One final where he kept a clean sheet and set a league-high of seven saves in a final.



“I love this club, I have been here for a number of years as a player,” Zobeck said. “It’s going to be great working with this group of coaches and I am looking forward to spending a lot of time with them and coaching this NTSC team.”

Kyle Zobeck takes on the Houston Dynamo, September 12, 2020. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

3rd Degree’s Take

Love the Kyle Zobeck hire, young players used to rave about how helpful he was during his playing day, almost being a coach while he was still a player. I am curious why he’s just “interim” goalkeeper coach. So far that hasn’t been explained.

John Gall moving up from the U19s to be an NTX assistant and maintaining his FC Dallas Youth Boys Director of Coaching title is also a solid move. FCD wants NTXSC to be about development and progress, notably of the Academy, so Gall is a great fit for that.