FC Dallas launches Burn throwback secondary kit for 2023

FC Dallas has dropped its new secondary uniform for 2023, somewhat affectionately titled the “Burn Baby Burn Kit” in homage to the song Disco Inferno played after goals at Dallas Burn games in the late 1990s.

This new kit will serve as the club’s secondary kit for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons.

According to FCD, The Burn Baby Burn jersey will primarily be paired with black shorts and socks as pictured here.

Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

With “flames across the front of the jersey, as well as the sleeves and shoulders, the jersey celebrates the club’s beginnings as the Dallas Burn which was the franchise’s name from 1996 to 2005.” FCD says.

Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The head and neck of a stylized black horse is featured with red flames emanating from its mouth on the back of the jersey. The horse is an homage to the original Dallas Burn’s logo and the flame that was carried over to FCD’s current bull logo by being featured as a stylized flame on its forehead.

Back of the neck of the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The white jersey has red trim along the sides highlighted by black panels under the arms. The neckband and adidas’ three stripes across the shoulders further showcase the black and red theme. The red trim is added to the back hem of the jersey for a pop of color.

Trim on the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

“This is a great kit,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “It’s a nod to the 90’s and the Dallas Burn. I cannot wait to see our players wear this uniform. I know it will be a hit with our fans.”

Other Burn Baby Burn Kit design elements include the LH patch – symbolically honoring Lamar Hunt’s legacy – which remains at the base of the left hem on the front of the jersey. And the former front of the kit sponsor AdvoCare remains on the jersey’s right sleeve while Major League Soccer’s and Apple TV’s logos are displayed on the left sleeve.

Apple TV on the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FC Dallas recently announced that UT Southwestern will serve as the club’s front-of-jersey partner for the Burn Baby Burn Kit while Children’s Health will be featured on the primary jersey which Dallas will continue to wear through the 2023 season.

Both kits will be worn during FC Dallas home matches throughout the season at Toyota Stadium.

Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The Burn Baby Burn Kit features a back and white FC Dallas logo.

“It’s amazing to have a throwback kit. The colors are nice. We’re going with the white and black, so it gives a bit of a throwback vibe, especially with the Burn logo on the back. The details are really nice and I’m excited to wear it this year.” – Jesus Ferreira

There is also an all-white version of the new secondary kit.

The “all-white” version of the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

“It’s fire, it’s sick. I like it a lot. I like how we’re paying homage to our roots as a club. I’m honored to represent that and wear that jersey this year. I’ve always loved retro kits, throwback kits. In soccer, we don’t get to see those as much as other sports where they might have a game where they wear a one-off kit. It’s really cool for us to be able to do that for this entire year and have a whole kit for that. I’m glad we decided to go this route.” – Paxton Pomykal

Red sock cuff on the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)



“I like it, it’s nice to have something that’s different. I think the fans can relate to it with the history of the club and connecting the past to the present. It’s a great look and as players we’re always excited for new and different. It’s a cream jersey, it has some black in it which isn’t typical for FC Dallas in today’s world. As players, it’s nice to have something different. For the fans who’ve been around since day one, they can find appreciation in it also.” – Paul Arriola.

More Pics

Sebastien Ibeagha in the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Sebastian Lletget in the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Marco Farfan in the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Ema Twumasi in the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Alan Velasco shows off the back of the Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)