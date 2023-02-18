Final preseason check on the 2023 FC Dallas roster build

We’re one week out from the start of the 2023 MLS season so it seems a good time to do a final check-in on the roster build. Back in November, I started with the same build setup I’ve used for a couple of years. This table should be familiar to long-time readers.
Right now there’s only one hole left for Andre Zanotta and Nico Estevez to fill.
|Roster
|Pos.
|Start of Offseason
|Current Status
|1
|9
|Jesus Ferreira
|Jesus Ferreira
|2
|9
|Franco Jara
|FCD Actively looking
|3
|9
|Young reserve
|Jose Mulato
|4
|Wing
|Paul Arriola
|Paul Arriola
|5
|Wing
|Alan Velasco
|Alan Velasco
|6
|Wing
|Jader Obrian
|Jader Obrian
|7
|Wing
|Bernard Kamungo
|Bernard Kamungo
|8
|Free-8
|Sebastian Lletget
|Sebastian Lletget
|9
|Free-8
|U-22 initiative?
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|10
|Linking-8
|Paxton Pomykal
|Paxton Pomykal
|11
|Linking-8
|Brandon Servania
|Brandon Servania
|12
|6
|Edwin Cerrillo
|Edwin Cerrillo
|13
|6
|Facundo Quignón
|Facundo Quignón
|14
|LB
|Marco Farfan
|Marco Farfan
|15
|LB
|Isaiah Parker?
|Isaiah Parker
|16
|CB
|Nkosi Tafari
|Nkosi Tafari
|17
|CB
|Jose Martinez
|Jose Martinez
|18
|CB
|Starter caliber
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|19
|CB
|Veteran depth
|Amet Korça
|20
|CB
|Young reserve
|Nolan Norris
|21
|RB
|Ema Twumasi
|Ema Twumasi
|22
|RB
|Collin Smith?
|Geovane Jesus
|23
|GK
|Maarten Paes
|Maarten Paes
|24
|GK
|Jimmy Maurer
|Jimmy Maurer
|25
|GK
|Antonio Carrera
|Antonio Carrera
|26
|Extra (RB)
|Collin Smith
|27
|Extra (RB)
|Herbert Endeley
|28
|Extra
|Open
|29
|Extra
|Leave Empty
|30
|Extra
|Leave Empty
Comments
Based on his career, I had projected Sebastien Ibeagha as veteran depth but Coach Nico Estevez has talked about him as one of the three prime CB starters he has. So I elevated Seba.
While Nolan Norris can play LB, his conversion to LCB is basically a full-time go and he’s the 5th CB on the roster. I still expect Norris to mostly play with North Texas SC in 2023.
I moved Tsiki Ntsabeleng from “extra” to “free-8” even though I don’t think he has the same profile as Sebastian Lletget. For now, FCD has been using Tsiki in a second-choice double-8 combo with Brandon Servania.
I removed Tarik Scott from the build because he’s out for the year and FCD will almost certainly place him on the injured list for 2023.
Dante Sealy and Justin Che remain on loan through June and both in theory could come back. At this time, the chance appears greater that Sealy will return than Che. Both loans do have buy options.
Herbert Endeley (24th overall, Indiana University) made the roster as a right back and right wing option. His signing really puts the squeeze on Collin Smith as Endeley will probably be with North Texas a lot and they have another RB as well. Keep an eye open for a Smith loan this year.
There is still some discussion Isaiah Parker may go on loan as well. Stay tuned on that one.
FCD is actively looking for a depth 9 option for now. But they do have an open DP spot, and an open international spot open. Expect them to evaluate the club with an eye on a midseason bigger signing.
Coach Nico told me FCD will only have a 28-man roster at the start of the season hence the two extra open spots.