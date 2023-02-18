Final preseason check on the 2023 FC Dallas roster build

We’re one week out from the start of the 2023 MLS season so it seems a good time to do a final check-in on the roster build. Back in November, I started with the same build setup I’ve used for a couple of years. This table should be familiar to long-time readers.

Right now there’s only one hole left for Andre Zanotta and Nico Estevez to fill.

Roster Pos. Start of Offseason Current Status 1 9 Jesus Ferreira Jesus Ferreira 2 9 Franco Jara FCD Actively looking 3 9 Young reserve Jose Mulato 4 Wing Paul Arriola Paul Arriola 5 Wing Alan Velasco Alan Velasco 6 Wing Jader Obrian Jader Obrian 7 Wing Bernard Kamungo Bernard Kamungo 8 Free-8 Sebastian Lletget Sebastian Lletget 9 Free-8 U-22 initiative? Tsiki Ntsabeleng 10 Linking-8 Paxton Pomykal Paxton Pomykal 11 Linking-8 Brandon Servania Brandon Servania 12 6 Edwin Cerrillo Edwin Cerrillo 13 6 Facundo Quignón Facundo Quignón 14 LB Marco Farfan Marco Farfan 15 LB Isaiah Parker? Isaiah Parker 16 CB Nkosi Tafari Nkosi Tafari 17 CB Jose Martinez Jose Martinez 18 CB Starter caliber Sebastien Ibeagha 19 CB Veteran depth Amet Korça 20 CB Young reserve Nolan Norris 21 RB Ema Twumasi Ema Twumasi 22 RB Collin Smith? Geovane Jesus 23 GK Maarten Paes Maarten Paes 24 GK Jimmy Maurer Jimmy Maurer 25 GK Antonio Carrera Antonio Carrera 26 Extra (RB) Collin Smith 27 Extra (RB) Herbert Endeley 28 Extra Open 29 Extra Leave Empty 30 Extra Leave Empty

Comments

Based on his career, I had projected Sebastien Ibeagha as veteran depth but Coach Nico Estevez has talked about him as one of the three prime CB starters he has. So I elevated Seba.

While Nolan Norris can play LB, his conversion to LCB is basically a full-time go and he’s the 5th CB on the roster. I still expect Norris to mostly play with North Texas SC in 2023.

I moved Tsiki Ntsabeleng from “extra” to “free-8” even though I don’t think he has the same profile as Sebastian Lletget. For now, FCD has been using Tsiki in a second-choice double-8 combo with Brandon Servania.

I removed Tarik Scott from the build because he’s out for the year and FCD will almost certainly place him on the injured list for 2023.

Dante Sealy and Justin Che remain on loan through June and both in theory could come back. At this time, the chance appears greater that Sealy will return than Che. Both loans do have buy options.

Herbert Endeley (24th overall, Indiana University) made the roster as a right back and right wing option. His signing really puts the squeeze on Collin Smith as Endeley will probably be with North Texas a lot and they have another RB as well. Keep an eye open for a Smith loan this year.

There is still some discussion Isaiah Parker may go on loan as well. Stay tuned on that one.

FCD is actively looking for a depth 9 option for now. But they do have an open DP spot, and an open international spot open. Expect them to evaluate the club with an eye on a midseason bigger signing.

Coach Nico told me FCD will only have a 28-man roster at the start of the season hence the two extra open spots.