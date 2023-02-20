FC Dallas announces radio voices for 2023

FC Dallas has announced their English and Spanish radio combos for 2023.

The English voices for 2023 are Owen Newkirk as play-by-play and veteran soccer journalist Steve Davis doing color commentary.

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Carlos Alvarado returns to the FC Dallas broadcast booth for his 28th season and will be joined by his longtime broadcast partner Raffa Calderon.

English Radio

English broadcasts will be available on the official FC Dallas app, Talk Radio 1190, and on the iHeartRadio app.

The English broadcast for each home match will also be available on MLS Season Pass through a dropdown menu option that users can access while watching FC Dallas matches on Apple TV+.

Davis and Newkirk will be joined throughout the season by Dallas soccer personalities such as former Dallas Burn goalkeeper Mark Dodd and journalist Jon Arnold.

FC Dallas Senior Content Creator Garrett Melcer will provide sideline match coverage while Sam Hale will serve as the producer and host of FC Dallas’ pre-game, halftime, and postgame coverage.

Spanish Radio

Spanish broadcasts on TUDN Radio Dallas 1270 AM with pre-game, halftime, and postgame coverage.

I am very excited to be named the lead play-by-play voice for @FCDallas radio broadcasts for the 2023 MLS season and I feel extremely fortunate to be calling games alongside a true friend in @SteveDavis90!



Season opener is Saturday, Feb 25 vs. Minnesota.https://t.co/hTovKH9zrL — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) February 20, 2023

THE FC DALLAS SHOW ON 97.1 THE FREAK THURSDAYS AT 1PM

The FC Dallas Show moves to The Ben and Skin Show on 97.1 The Freak beginning Thursday, February 23 when they interview FC Dallas head coach Nico Estêvez. Throughout the season FC Dallas players, coaches, and members of the front office will join hosts Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade at 1PM CT on the iHeartRadio station.