FCD partners with Children’s Health and UT Southwestern for kit and medical support

FC Dallas has announced a new multi-year partnership with Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center to be the exclusive healthcare and hospital partners of FC Dallas, North Texas SC, the FC Dallas Academy, and FC Dallas youth as well as the club’s jersey sponsor.

Children’s Health will be featured on FC Dallas’ primary jersey while UT Southwestern Medical Center will be showcased on FC Dallas’ secondary jersey.

The new secondary jersey will be unveiled on Thursday, February 16 at the club’s annual kickoff event, Cocktails and Cleats.

Children’s Health logo on a mug. (Courtesy Children’s Health)

“This is an important moment in our club’s history as we partner with two of the leading healthcare providers in the country,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We look forward to a true partnership between three organizations committed to the well-being and health of our North Texas community. This is something we believe will propel our entire organization both on and off the field for years to come.”

“We are proud to provide world-class health care to athletes with an organization who has a shared commitment to provide a positive impact on the people of North Texas,” said Lindsey Tyra, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Children’s Health.

The two health systems will also partner with FC Dallas on community engagement efforts that promote physical activity and health education.

FC Dallas will honor and celebrate patients, doctors, nurses, and employees from both Children’s Health and UT Southwestern at-home matches throughout the season. Additionally, FC Dallas and North Texas SC player ambassadors will visit Children’s Health and UT Southwestern patients at hospital locations across DFW.

“UT Southwestern appreciates the opportunity to partner with FC Dallas on several strategic health and educational opportunities to benefit the people and communities across North Texas,” said Marc A. Nivet, Ed.D., M.B.A., Executive Vice President for Institutional Advancement at UT Southwestern.

Highlights of the FC Dallas and Children’s Health/UT Southwestern Medical Center Partnership

Children’s Health’s and UT Southwestern Medical Center’s logos on FC Dallas primary jersey – Children’s Health logo FC Dallas secondary jersey – UT Southwestern logo Team travel jackets, rain jackets, and official team polo shirts Jerseys for North Texas SC Jerseys FC Dallas MLS NEXT Academy Jerseys FCD Youth programs Jerseys eMLS player Alan Avila

Children’s Health will provide athletic training staff for FC Dallas, North Texas SC, FC Dallas MLS NEXT Academy, and FCD Youth program.

Children’s Health and UT Southwestern to be associate partners of the FC Dallas Community Clinics, which provides opportunities for youth in underserved communities to participate in soccer clinics.

Children’s Health and UT Southwestern will also present two $5,000 college scholarships annually to deserving FC Dallas youth senior student-athletes who demonstrate championship character.

Children’s Health and UT Southwestern will serve as the presenting partner of FC Dallas’ home opener against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, February

London Jaussi, a patient at Children’s Health. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

3rd Degree’s Take

Not bad, not bad at all. While I was excited about the pure speculation of HEB, Children’s Health/UT Southwestern is a really nice brand that is much better than the previous two. The different logo on home and away is kind of fun too. Hopefully, we’ll have some mockups for you soon.

The partnership for medical staff is also nice, all up and down the organization. The bonus involvement with FC Dallas Community Clinic and youth scholarships is also commendable.

Also, Coca-Cola the therapy dog rules.

Coca-Cola, the therapy dog at Children’s Health. (Courtesy FC Dallas)