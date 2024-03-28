North Texas SC signs SMU’s Mads Westergren

North Texas SC announced today the signing of center back Mads Westergren to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

Westergren played three seasons at SMU making 51 appearances with 4,511 minutes with three goals and five assists. He was named a First Team All-American and the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 before being selected No. 73 overall in the SuperDraft by FC Dallas.

“Mads has had a tremendous college career here locally at SMU,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “He is a player that we have kept an eye on and jumped at the chance once he became available in the draft. He’s smart on the ball, very composed and connects passes through lines very well. He has tremendous training habits and a solid foundation from his time growing up in elite academies in Denmark.”

Westergren is a product of the HB Köge and Bröndby IF. He went to Spain with FC Dallas in the preseason.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Mads Westergren

Pronunciation: Mats Wester-grain

Connect with Mads: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: June 8, 2002 (21)

Hometown: Solrød Strand, Denmark

Nationality: Danish

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 183 lbs.

Last Club: SMU

Transaction: North Texas SC signs FC Dallas’ 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick Mads Westergren to a one-year contract with club option for the 2025 season.