The Concacaf Nations League Final took place at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as the US knocked off Meixo 2-0. Matt Visinsky was there to get some photos.

Tim Ream tracks the ball in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Weston McKinnie holds off a defender in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Geo Reyna cuts inside in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Chris Richards is focused on the ball in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tyler Adams can’t believe his eyes in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Pulisic fights off a herd of defenders in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Edson Alvarez cuts back against the US in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Weston McKinnie and Chris Richards team up on Hirving Lozano in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tyler Adams lines up his epic finish in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tyler Adams’ shot is headed for glory in the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

The Captain readies the trophy after the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Team USA lifts the silverware after the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Weston McKinnie says “3 is the magic number” after the USA’s 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

USA celebrates their 2-0 Nations League Final win over Mexico, March 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)