Paxton Pomykal set for season-ending knee surgery

According to FC Dallas, midfielder Paxton Pomykal will undergo season-ending surgery to address cartilage damage in his left knee. It’s unclear at this time if FC Dallas will use their one cap/roster relief season-ending IR move for 2024 on Pomykal.
The procedure will be performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum in Los Angeles in April.
“Paxton is such an important part of our club,” said FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta. “While losing him for the 2024 season is a setback, he’s a mature, dedicated player whose focus will be on supporting the team and remaining a part of everything we do this year.”
Pomykal’s final 2024 stats will go down as 6 minutes played.
2 Comments
Hey buzz –
As someone who has had four knee surgeries, three that were related to cartilage, something seems off here.
Losing a season for ligament surgery (ACL, MCL, PCL, etc,) ok. That’s par for the course.
Losing a season for cartilage surgery that is normally an 4-8 week recover (for an athlete) and a few months longer for a normal human.
Well. Something seems off or unclear, or potentially, intentionally unclear.
Not sure what to make of this.
1 I had the same thought as Justin, a cartilage injury isn’t usually that long so that makes me feel like there’s something more to it.
2. If he’s for sure on IR, do you think they’re more likely to use the spot to just replace him in the midfield or that they might sign a CB? Not that it’s perfect at all, but since Jesus seems bound and determined to play in midfield regardless of what the team wants I was wondering if it might be worth a try letting him be your creative midfielder and let the Beaverine take over as the other forward and hope he grows into it as the season goes on.