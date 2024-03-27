Paxton Pomykal set for season-ending knee surgery

According to FC Dallas, midfielder Paxton Pomykal will undergo season-ending surgery to address cartilage damage in his left knee. It’s unclear at this time if FC Dallas will use their one cap/roster relief season-ending IR move for 2024 on Pomykal.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum in Los Angeles in April.

“Paxton is such an important part of our club,” said FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta. “While losing him for the 2024 season is a setback, he’s a mature, dedicated player whose focus will be on supporting the team and remaining a part of everything we do this year.”

Pomykal’s final 2024 stats will go down as 6 minutes played.

Paxton Pomykal carries into the box against CF Montreal, March 2, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)