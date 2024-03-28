Wednesday at the Dallas Cup, two more FCD games

This morning I took in FC Dallas practice and still had to time scoot on down to Moneygram to take in two more FC Dallas games in the afternoon. The U19s vs LDA and the U16s vs RISE ECNL

U19s (2005s & 2006s) vs LDA

LDA is Liga Deportiva Alajuelense from Costa Rica, in case anyone doesn’t know the abbreviation.

The U19 used an interesting tacticm or tactical shape. #10 Dylan Lacy was playing as a 10 in the center channel while #40 Ishmael Nieves was sorta playing as a 9. Except Nieves, who is pretty rangy, either had the freedom from his coach or he just did it on his own, to roam all over the midfield and front line.

FC Dallas U19s XI vs LDA in Dallas Cup 2024.

I’m not sure this does it justice.

Anyway, it worked. FC Dallas 19s won 3-0. #33 Daniel Barran scored a brace after #22 Cristian Gallo got the opening goal.

There were two red cards in the game. First on North Texas SC keeper #1 Victor Darub for a handball outside the box, or really for denial of a goal-scoring chance when he committed a handball outside the box.

The second red card went to LDA #28 for committing a foul on… and following it up with a shove-over of… Gallo.

#46 Isacc Romero came on for Lacy in the second half while FCD led 2-0. #43 Nyle Waugh and #31 Malachi Molina came on after the third goal. I think that was all the subs.

Comments and Notes

It was a big boost for #33 Daniel Baran back from his camp with the Poland U18s. He’s a decisive player for this side. I’d really like to see him get a chance with North Texas SC.

#22 Cristian Gallo is growing on me. I love his mentality and work rate. The kid is a warrior and a grinder. I respect that.

Y’all know how I feel about #51 Anthony Ramirez. Apparently, “Tony” to his friends. Watching him play as a deep 6/8 in a double pivot today was fascinating. There’s a lot of this deep playmaking going around since Aiser Illarramendi got here.

Already down 2-0, LDA made five subs all at the same time about 10 minutes before halftime. I’ve never seen something like that before.

With the 3-0 and other results, FCD U19s finished as the top 2nd place team and advanced. They tied with Santos Laguna on 4 points but advanced with a +2 goal differential ahead of SL’s -1.

The 19s will face Botafogo on Friday in Toyota Stadium at 7:30 pm. Sao Paulo and Fulham face off in the first game at 5 pm.

U16s (2008) vs RISE ECNL

FC Dallas U16s XI vs RISE ECNL at Dallas Cup 2024.

The FCD U16 defense was a bit of a shambles today, letting in two goals they probably shouldn’t have. On paper, the MLS Next team should be favored over an ECNL team… but – cliche alert – games aren’t played on paper and the FCD defense wasn’t on the same page.

The 16s dropped this game 2-1 to RISE.

#6 Zach Molomo scored off a long cross on a free kick to give FCD a chance but they failed to convert any of the close chances they had late on.

#42 Pietro Moreira got a red card late for a goal-scoring opportunity denial when Dallas was overloading everyone upfield and he had to chase down a breakaway striker.

Notes and Comments.

This group has trouble scoring sometimes it seems. That’s plagued them before and cost them games.

One new’ish player I didn’t talk about last game is #46 Carter Bronold. Good addition. He’s a large physical presence at the 6 with a solid first touch. He reads the game well and seems positionally sound. But I’d like to see him improve his passing.

May man, #47 Andre Saucedo controlled the middle, with the help of Bronold and #36 Matt Razo, but he struggled to break the RISE block defense.

With the loss, the 16s are in a tough spot. They are in theory still alive but they would need 0-2 Celtiv RL to pull off the shock upset and beat 2-0 RISE… and then FCD would need to win.

The 16s face Woodridge 2008 OPDL tomorrow at 2 pm at Toyota on Field #12.

Other Results

Boys

Academy U12s won 4-0 over Academia O 2012 Select. They win their group 3-0 with a +17 GD.

==> The U12 play in the Quarter-Finals tomorrow (Thursday) at noon on Moneygram #12.

Pre-ECNL 12 Red fell 5-0 to Gokay2012. They finish 3rd in their group and are eliminated.

Academy U13s won 7-0 over DKSC 11 Carrillo. They lead their group with 6 points.

ECNL Red 11 won 5-0 over Capital City SC U13 MLS Next. They also led their group with 6 points.

Academy U14 tied 1-1 with OK Energy FC 10 ECNL. They are tied with the Energy atop the group with 4 points. (Better win big in game 3.)

ECNL Red 10 won 2-0 over RISE ECNL 10. They are also tied for their group lead with 6 points with Cefor Cumbres. (Sounds like another big game 3.)

ECNL White 09 won 4-3 over MS Rush United 09 Premier. They are in 2nd behind Atlas NL.

ECNL Red 09 lost 2-1 to Capital City SC U15 MLS Next. They are in 2nd behind CCSC.

(Both will need help to advance.)

FC Dallas Mexico (U15) lost 3-1 to Pickering FC 2009 OPDL. They are in 4th place in their group.

ECNL Red 08 won 4-0 over Nevada Rush 08 Select Blue. They are in 1st place with 6 points.

ECNL White 07 lost 1-0 to ID Texas Elite United 07 NLFC. They are in 3rd place with 3 points.

ECNL Red 07 won 4-0 over Peak FA New England 07. Red is tied for 1st place with 6 points.

(Another big game 3.)

ECNL White 06/05 win 4-0 over Solar 06 NL-PRO Hildebrand. They are in 1st place with 6 points.

RL 05-06 won 1-0 over BVB 06 Gold. They are tied for 1st with PUMAS ORO MTY.

(The big game 3s just keep coming.)

ECNL Red 06/05 won 3-0 over RSL Arizona U19 (2006). They too are tied for 1st with the Steven Gerrard Academy. (Setting up another big game 3.)

05 North Blue fell 3-0 to Dallas Hornets MLS Next U19 (co-coached by Jeff Cassar). North Blue are in 2nd on 3 points behind said Hornets, so would need help to advance.

Girls

The Girls were all off today with the Semi-Finals on Thursday (tomorrow).

U19s

ECNL 05/06 vs Sting Dallas Royal ECNL 07/06 Williams – 6 pm Toyota #9

RL 1 05/06 vs Australian School Girls – 6 pm Toyota #17

U17s

ECNL 07 vs San Bernardino 07 FC – 6 pm Toyota #12

U16s

ECNL 08 vs RL 08 – 6 pm Toyota #16.

(That’s unfortunate.)

U15s

ECNL 09 vs RL 09 – 6 pm Toyota #6.

(What, again?)

