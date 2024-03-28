Match Photos: FC Dallas U16s vs Celtic RL

Back on Tuesday, the FC Dallas u16s took on Celtic RL in the 2024 Dallas Cup and came away with a 3-0 win. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us back some pics. Enjoy.

FC Dallas U16 forward Tadesse Hart goes up for a header in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 midfielder Andre Saucedo cuts back in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 winger Wyatt Easterly celebrates after scoring in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 defender Zach Molomo saves the ball from going out of bounds in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 midfielder Ougir Vega shoots in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 defender Edgar Razo sends a cross into the box in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 defender Zach Molomo waves off his teammate in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 defender Edgar Razo cuts outside in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 forward Tadesse Hart crosses the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 defender Gio Alvarez dribbles through the midfield in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 defender Edgar Razo cuts inside in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 midfielder Wyatt Easterly dribbles across the field in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 forward Tadesse Hart receives the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 midfielder Andre Saucedo turns away from goal in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 forward Tadesse Hart dribbles in the box in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 defender Gio Alvarez dribbles away from trouble in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 defender Jonah Gibson passes up field in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 forward Tadesse Hart blocks a pass in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)