The FC Dallas U17s for the 2024 GA Cup

The Generation Adidas Cup, which is like the Dallas Cup Super Group for U17s and U15s, but run by MLS, kicks off this Saturday. Like with all the teams in the Dallas Cup, it’s now time to break down the U17s and U15s.

These are the official rosters provided by MLS after the roster freeze date.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FC Dallas U17s

Head Coach: Matias Asorey

The U17s are currently in 1st place in the Central (South) Division of MLS Next with a 6-3-0 record and 2.00 points per game.

This team is seriously deep. I think they will make a good tournament team cause they can field two strong XIs or rotate heavily to carry the short time frame load. I am expecting a deep run.

While there might not be a Ricardo Pepi here, there are loads of kids who could be pros.

These kids should start breaking in with NTXSC this summer.

Buzz’s U17 Watch List

This is going to be a tough list to pair down.

Ian Charles – As a 6 I thought he was… ok, this year he converted to center back and loads of people started messaging me about him. He’s got big potential and upside as a CB. He’s just this year learning to play there.

Michael Cortellessa – A right back but he can play all over. Yes, the Ryan Hollingshead 2.0 thing is a bit, but it is very legit.

Niko Montoya – The next keeper being groomed for pro at FCD. He spent most of this summer training with the FCD first team. I think he’s about 6’3″ at this point and he might hit 6’4″. He’ll be coming back from the US U17 camp to join up.

Gabriel Mendonca – US born, played for Flamengo. Super talented central mid, when paired with Swann in the double 8 he’s the more “free-8” of the two.

Leonardo Orejarena – Signed by North Texas SC but he plays for the U17s too and is on this roster. He’s been a wing when I’ve seen him with this group. He’ll be coming back from US U17 camp along with Montoya.

Caleb Swann – Two-way central mid with a Pomykal-like work rate. I’m very high on this kid. His mind is a second ahead of the game at this level hence my joke nickname of +1 Swann.

FC Dallas U17 Roster for GA Cup 2024

No. Name Pos. Notes 1 Blake Wheeler G Solid keeper, gets some first-team training invites. 2 Michael Cortellessa RB Former US U15, U16, U17. Originally from California. Harvard commit. 4 “Kaka” Scabin CB Joined in 21-22 from Inter Miami. Reads the game well and organizes. 5 Luke Munson R/CB Long time CB, he’s converting to outside back as he’s about 5-10. Good athlete and defender. Joined 22-23 from Solar SC. 7 Jaidyn Contreras LW/B Left sided back or wing that can get forward to cause danger. Joined 22-23 from Houston Dynamo. 8 Marlon Luccin 8 Peter’s Luccin’s older son. Technical. 9 Chris Salazar 9 High 9, physical and strong. Goal poacher. Joined 22-23 from Solar SC. 11 Ren Sylvester W Slashing wing, dangerous. Guest player at the 22-23 Dallas Cup from Michigan Jaguars. Joined full-time in 23-24. Notre Dame commit. 12 Caleb Swann 8 He’s long been, for me, the top 2007 in Dallas. Joined 22-23 from Solar. Maryland commit. 13 Gabriel Mendonca 8 Lefty CM who joined FCD this season from Flamengo. US born, Brazil raised. US eligible. Younger brother of NTXSC’s Nick Mendonca. 14 Saul Guzman CB Steady, reliable, always there since U12. 15 Ian Charles CB Converted this season from DM to CB. Joined 22-23 from Arlington (VA) area. Puerto Rico U17. UCLA commit. 16 Landon Hickam 6 Recently spotted a couple of times in first-team training. Promoted up from FCD ECNL in 22-23. SMU commit. 17 Bryce Outman W/10 Former US U15 & U17. Small (5’2″?) but seriously talented. Joined from Solar SC way back in the day. 19 Josmar Guandique W Former US U15, joined this season from De Anza Force SC (CA.). 24 Josh Torquato W/B Solid, two-way wing or outside back who can play either side. 25 Ian Witis-Hughes W Direct, pacy, dynamic, dangerous. Joined in 22-23 from BVB Dallas. 26 Jonathon Dozier LB Joined 22-23 from IMG. 57 Nicolas Montoya G Looks like he’s the next keeper on the “Eyestone” pro-development track. Joined for 22-23 from the Cincinnati area. Has made NTXSC benches already. 79 Leonardo Orejarena W/10 Current US U17. Signed by NTXSC from Barca USA (Az). FCD has his Homegrowns right from the Chicago Fire.

U17 GA Cup Schedule

As for right now, none of these games are on MLS’s broadcast schedule.

Date Time Opponent Field March 30 2 pm Charlotte FC IMG Field 7 March 31 2 pm Toronto FC IMG Field 14 April 1 2 pm Club Necaxa IMG Field 4