The FC Dallas U15s for the 2024 GA Cup

Like the U17s before this, it’s time now to break down the FC Dallas U15s for GA Cup.

The Generation Adidas Cup, which is like the Dallas Cup Super Group for U17s and U15s, but run by MLS, kicks off this Saturday.

These are the official rosters provided by MLS after the roster freeze date.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FC Dallas U15s

Head Coach: Alex Aldaz

The U17s are currently in 1st place in the Central (South) Division of MLS Next with a 6-3-0 record and 2.00 points per game. (No, I didn’t forget to edit. They do have the same record as the U17s)

Buzz’s U15 Watch List

Steel Cook – US U15. The creative spark of this team. Nominally a 10 but can false 9 or wing. US U15 he was named to the MLS GA Cup Rising XI. He’s the real deal.

Jordyn Eason – The 2nd most dangerous attacking force on this team, a dynamic striker/winger. He’s an absolute handful.

Liam Vejrostek – A very talented LB, he’s one of the younger kids in this age group but is a top-tier prospect.

Kyle Velasquez – A quick and decisive two-way mid. Controls games with skill, range, and energy. I love a good 8 and this kid is my kind of player.

Saul Rios – GK. He’s played up a time or two. Had a big 2023 Dallas Cup shutting out Eintracht Frankfurt in the Quarters and then limiting them to just 2 of 5 PKs to advance.

FC Dallas U15 Roster for GA Cup 2024

No. Name Pos. Notes 2 Kaleb Panozzo R/CB 3 Liam Vejrostek LB Joined FCD from RSL Arizona late in 21-22. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. 4 Mark Drygas CB 5 Ahmad Odom CB Good all-around center back. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. 7 Jordyn Eason 9/W Joined 22-23 from LAFC. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. 8 Pedro Dias M Joined 23-24 from San Francisco Glens. 9 Diego Cruz W 10 Steel Cook F/10 Been with FCD since U12 but originally from LAFC. US U15. 11 Diego Echevarria LW/9 Puerto Rico U15 & U14. Scores a lot of goals. 12 Erick Vargas W/8 Left FCD for Solar, then DKSC, now back with FCD. Feb 24 U15 ID camp. 13 Juan Carrera G The youngest Carrera sibling. 15 Kyle Velazquez 8 22-23 addition from Solar SC. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. 16 Sebastian Aragundi M/RB 17 Christian Wygant 6/CB 22-23 addition. Smart, versatile defender. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. 19 Saul Rios G From FCD El Paso. US/Mexico eligible. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. 23 Ethan Kurpiewski 6/CB Poland Florida discovery camp. Also US and Philippines eligible. Joined FCD in 22-23 from West Florida Flames. 6’1″ as a U14. Multiple US U15 ID Camps. 25 Austin Chukwu W 22-23 addition from Alves, Spain. 27 Luke Martey F Promoted from FCD ECNL last season. 28 Caleb Wegman F 6’4″ as a U14. Joined from Cross City Soccer for 23-24 after playing in some 2023 Dallas Cup games with FCD.

U15 GA Cup Schedule

As for right now, none of these games are on MLS’s broadcast schedule.

Date Time Opponent Field March 30 9 am Inter Miami CF IMG Field 7 March 31 9 am Philadelphia Union IMG Field 14 April 1 10 am KRC Genk * IMG Field 4 Game 3 is scheduled for broadcast on April 1 via MLS and AppleTV