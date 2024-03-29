Match Photos: FC Dallas ECNL White 07 vs Doral SC in the 2024 Dallas Cup

FC Dallas ECNL White 07 is playing in the U17 bracket of the 2024 Dallas Cup. In fact, they won their group with a 2-1-0 record and a +6 GD. They have a Quarter-Final game on Friday at 5 pm against La Roca SC on Moneygram 3.

In the earlier rounds they faced Doral SC and our own Daniel McCullough was on hand to grab some pics. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter X @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White midfielder Santi Olmedo competes for the loose ball in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White defender Antonie Van Tonder clears the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White midfielder Liam Burns cut upfield in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White defender Antonie Van Tonder dribbles upfield in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White midfielder CJ Munjoma celebrates after the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White defender Jace Brewer sends a long ball downfield in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White forward Quincy Carter pressures the defender in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White defender Jace Brewer passes in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White forward Quincy Carter chases the ball down the sideline in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White defender Jace Brewer controls the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White midfielder Santi Olmedo heads the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White defender Caleb Goldberg sends a free kick into the box in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White defender Jace Brewer pokes the ball loose in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White forward Quincy Carter shoots in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White midfielder Jack Kendrick scores in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White midfielder Ben Alexander sends a ball into the box in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL White midfielder Liam Burns attempts a bicycle kick in the Dallas Cup match against Doral SC at Toyota Soccer Center on March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)