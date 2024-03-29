FC Dallas Thursday Dallas Cup Results

I had to take a day off to catch up on so much stuff for this website. But the Dallas Cup raged on. Here are the results.

Boys

U12

U12 Academy won their Quarter-Final 3-0 over Bayern NL.

==>Semi-Finals vs Legends FC Pre ECNL 12 on Friday at 6 pm on Moneygram 11.

Update: the Semi-Finals were played today. The U12s won 3-0.

They face Gokay2012 in the Finals on Friday at 11 am on Toyota #14.

U13

FCD U13 won 6-0 over FC Dinastia 11. They win Group F 3-0-0 with +15 GD.

==>Semi-Finals Quarter-Final Friday vs Tableview FC at 9 am on Moneygram 7.

ECNL Red 11 won 6-0 over West Ottawa Warriors. They win Group D 3-0-0 with +14 GD.

==>Semi-Finals Quarter-Final Friday vs Solar SC Academy 9 am Moneygram 6.

U14

U14 Academy won 4-1 over FC Dinastia. They win Group C 2-0-1 with a +2 GD.

==>Semi-Finals Quarter-Final Friday vs Solar SC Academy 10 at 9 am Moneygram 5.

ECNL Red 10 lost 3-0 to Cefor Cumbres. They finish 2nd in Group E and are eliminated.

U15

ECNL White 09 fell 4-1 to Kent Schools FA. They finish 3rd in Group D.

FC Dallas Mexico tied 1-1 with Houston Rangers U15 MLS Next. They finish 4th in Group E.

ECNL Red 09 won 2-1 over OSU Force Academy 09 Black. They finish 2nd in Group F.

No FCD U15s teams advance.

U16

U16 Academy lost 2-0 to Woodbridge SC 2008 OPDL. They finish 3rd in Group G.

The U16 Academy is eliminated.

ECNL Red 08 lost 2-1 to West Ottawa Soccer. They win Group D with a 2-1-0 record and a +6 GD.

==>Semi-Finals Quarter-Final Friday 11 am on Moneygram 3.

U17

ECNL White 07 won 3-0 over N. Toronto Nitros 07. They win Group F with a 2-1-0 record and a +6 GD.

==>Semi-Finals Quarter-Final Friday vs La Roca SC J MIlla at 5 pm on Moneygram 05.

ECNL Red 07 won 2-0 over RSL 2007. They win Group F with a 3-0-0 record and +8 GD.

==>Semi-Finals Quarter-Final Friday vs Tigres at 5 pm on Moneygram 5.

U18

ECNL White won 8-0 over United FC U18 (Mexico). They win Group E with a 3-0-0 record and a +14 GD.

==>Semi-Finals Quarter-Final Friday 5 pm Moneygram 1.

RL 05-06 fell 2-1 to PUMAS ORO MTY. They finish 2nd in Group F and are eliminated.

U19

ECNL Red won 2-0 over Steven Gerrard Academy. They win Group E with a 3-0-0 record +9 GD.

==>Semi-Finals Quarter-Final 7 pm, Moneygram 3 vs El Paso Locomotive Academy.

North Blue 05 won 1-0 over IMG Premier. They finish 2nd in Group H and are out.

U19 Super Group

No Super Group games were played on Thursday but the Semi-Finals are set for Friday night.

The FCD U19 Academy plays at 7:30 (the 2nd game) against Botafogo in Toyota Stadium.

Fulham vs Sao Paulo is at 5 pm.

Girls

Title games in Toyota Stadium, Friday!

U15

ECNL 09 won 4-0 over ECNL RL 09,

==>Semi-Finals Final, Friday vs Solar RL Angelone at 8 AM.

U16

ECNL 08 won 4-0 over ECNL RL 08,

==>Semi-Finals Final, Friday vs Solar ECNL 08 at 10 am.

U17

ECNL 07 won 5-0 over San Bernardino 07,

==>Semi-Finals Final, Friday vs Eintracht Frankfurt at Noon.

U19

ECNL O5/06 won 3-0 over Sting Dallas Royal ECNL 07/06 Williams,

==>Semi-Finals Final, Friday vs Australian School Girls at 2 pm.